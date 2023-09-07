23-08-31 XC PV Mya.jpg
Platte Valley sophomore Mya Wray runs in Maryville to open season.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Wray wins Chillicothe meet as four PV runners medal

Platte Valley sophomore Mya Wray won the Chillicothe Invitational on Tuesday with a 21:44.4. Allison Riley was fifth with a 24:21.1.

