Wray wins Chillicothe meet as four PV runners medal
Platte Valley sophomore Mya Wray won the Chillicothe Invitational on Tuesday with a 21:44.4. Allison Riley was fifth with a 24:21.1.
For the boys, Jacob Peery finished 15th with a 20:27.3 and Ethan Holtman was 23rd with a 20:51.4.
Tim Nixon Invitational
Nodaway Valley senior Riley Blay was second in the ‘smaller school’ division at the Tim Nixon Invitational in Liberty with a 16:01.9 — only losing to Liam Adair of Smithville.
Spoofhound tennis beats Lafayette to move to 3-0
Last Wednesday, Maryville beat Lafayette 6-3 in St. Joseph. Chloe Little, Keagan Wilmes, Kori Quinlin and Kate Hannigan won their singles matches.
Carsen Burns and Quinlin, and Jaci Elston and Hannigan won doubles matches.
Spoofhound softball falls at home against Cameron
Cameron topped Maryville, 17-8, on Tuesday night at the Hound Pound. Gwyn Bilke and Emma Sprague each had two hits.
Ella Schulte homered while Aliya Farmer and Bilke each tripled and Sprague had a pair of doubles. Sprague and Phoebe Hornickel pitched for Maryville (2-3).
East Buchanan edges past Maryville at Hound Pound
The Spoofhound volleyball team fell last Thursday in their home opener 23-25, 21-25, 25-21 and 19-25 to East Buchanan.
Senior Ava Dumke led the Hounds with nine kills while Abigail Bowe and Ellie Willnerd each had seven. Jillian Bagley had four aces.
Jalea Price led the team with 31 digs while Payton Kurz had 16 assists and Bryna Grow had 13.
On Tuesday, Maryville swept Penney 3-0.
Thunder trade sweeps with Wolves, Panthers
Last Thursday, the Nodaway Valley volleyball team picked up a 25-11, 26-24 and 25-17 sweep of North Platte in Graham.
The Thunder were led by 12 kills from Reganne Fast. Savanna Marriott had 20 assists, eight digs, three aces, four kills and a block.
Sydney Marriott had 13 digs while Paige Hanson has four aces, four kills and five digs.
On Tuesday, the Thunder were swept by East Atchison 25-15, 25-18 and 25-20. Hanson had a team-high seven kills while Savanna Marriott had 13 assists, eight digs and three kills. Sydney Marriott and Paidyn Linville each had 10 digs.
Mustangs fall to Heartland Christian, South Holt
On Tuesday, North Nodaway fell 18-25, 9-25, 25-23 and 16-25 to Heartland Christian. Lauren Herndon led the team with 10 kills. Andrea Jenkins had eight digs and four aces, and Lacy Riley had nine assists.
Last Thursday, South Holt swept the Mustangs 25-15, 25-9 and 25-2. Herndon had a team-high seven kills and eight digs while Riley had five assists.
Maryville, Auffert break records against Cameron
Maryville senior Cailyn Auffert broke the Spoofhound individual 9-hole scoring record last Wednesday with a 34 at Mozingo Lake Recreational Park — breaking the 2018 record of Emily Long with a 36.
The team also broke the scoring record with a 169 — breaking the 173 mark set in 1988 and matched in 2012. Lauren Jaster, Ainsley Watkins and Alayna Pargas each shot a 45 while Casey Phillips had a 49.
Cameron had a team score of 258.
On Tuesday, Maryville beat Mid-Buchanan 188-265.Auffert had a 42, Jaster had a 47 and Phillips had a 49 to lead the team.
Hightshoe wins at Albany, Tigers take second as team
Worth County junior Bridgette Hightshoe won the medalist honors at Albany on Tuesday. The match was between Worth County, Gallatin, Albany and Rock Port.
The Tigers finished second as a team.
Hightshoe took second at the match in Bethany last Thursday.
Women’s Golf Association of Maryville Country Club announces weekly winners
The winners of the 18-hole scramble of Best Nine Holes were Terri Clement and Nancy McCrory. Second place went to Cheryl Jones, Monica Mauzey and Janice Sears.
Clement and Mauzey each won prizes for chip ins.