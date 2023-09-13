IMG_3310.JPG
The Maryville soccer team had a 4-0 week this week, including winning the Excelsior Springs Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

 PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY KRISTIN SCHMALJOHN-LITTLE

The Maryville Spoofhounds made a big statement last week by winning the Excelsior Springs Tournament over larger schools.

In the championship game, they had a pair of coaches looking on from the other bench with at least a little pride as Maryville topped Kearney — led by former Maryville coaches Jesus Gonzalez and Chase Tolson. The final score was 3-1 with two goals from senior Kason Teale and one from Landon Baker.

