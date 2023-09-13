The Maryville Spoofhounds made a big statement last week by winning the Excelsior Springs Tournament over larger schools.
In the championship game, they had a pair of coaches looking on from the other bench with at least a little pride as Maryville topped Kearney — led by former Maryville coaches Jesus Gonzalez and Chase Tolson. The final score was 3-1 with two goals from senior Kason Teale and one from Landon Baker.
Teale assisted on Baker’s goal while Sunxi Lugo and Tucker Wilmes also had assists. Jaxson Staples had eight saves.
In the semifinals, Maryville beat Excelsior Springs 3-2. Teale had a hat trick and Baker had an assist.
Gavin Wray made a clutch defensive save as Staples got the win in goal.
In the first round, Staples got the shutout and Baker scored off an assist from Teale for the 1-0 victory.
Maryville 2, Chillicothe 0
The Spoofhounds picked up a 2-0 win in Chillicothe on Tuesday night to open up Midland Empire Conference action.
Staples had the shutout. Teale had two goals while assists went to Anmol Prabhakar and Ian Stephenson.
Maryville plays at Savannah on Monday.
Blackford, Maryville girls win at Ray-Pec Invitational
The Maryville girls won the small-school division at Saturday’s Raymore-Peculiar Invitational. Katherine Pohren led the effort by finishing fourth.
Audrey Deering was 10th, Nyah Davis was 12th, Meah Schommer was 16th, Julie Conn was 28th and Ellie Parsons was 30th.
Senior Connor Blackford won the boys’ race and led a short-handed Maryville squad to a runner-up finish. Dylan Masters was fifth and Dalton McDonough was 11th. Grant Smail was 29th, Jonah Miller was 31st, Dylan Taylor was 36th, Jonah McKim was 43rd and Raymond Zhao was 46th.
Wray wins Indian Run; Peery, Riley are top-5
Platte Valley sophomore Mya Wray won the Indian Run in Tarkio on Monday while sophomore Allison Riley was third.
In the boys’ race, Jacob Peery was fifth and Ethan Holtman was seventh. Logan Peery took 25th and Nodaway Valley’s Dylan Walker was 40th.
Nodaway Valley volleyball sweeps Mound City
Nodaway Valley went on the road last Thursday and picked up a 26-24, 25-22 and 25-19 sweep.
Reganne Fast finished with eight kills while Emalee Wynn had five. Savanna Marriott had 25 assists and 12 digs while Sydney Marriott had 24 digs.
Maryville golf takes third in Central Tournament
Spoofhound golf took on bigger competition last Thursday in the Central Tournament at Moila Country Club in St. Joseph.
The Hounds finished third — only behind Liberty and Platte County. Senior Cailyn Auffert finished fifth. Lauren Jaster, Alayna Pargas and Ainsley Watkins all tied for 11th.
On Wednesday the Spoofhounds took second in the Richmond Tournament. Auffert took second out of 74 golfers.
Hightshoe places third in Gallatin Golf Tournament
Worth County junior Bridgette Hightshoe placed third in Tuesday’s Gallatin Tournament.
Last Wednesday, the Tigers took first at their home meet over Albany, Stanberry and North Harrison. Hightshoe took first individually with a 42.
Women’s Golf Association of Maryville Country Club announces weekly winners
The winners of the tee-to-green event were Terri Clement, Cheryl Jones and Monica Mauzey. Second place went to Rita Poppa, Dorothy Wade and Janice Sears. The day’s low score was Clement with Wade second and Mauzey third.