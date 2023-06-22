Trio of Sharks sweep individual races at home
Austin David, Jaren Dombek and Cora Feick each were able to sweep their four individual races last Wednesday at Maryville’s home meet.
Nino Coniglio joined David in the 15-and-up boys division with a win in the butterfly as the Sharks went 5-for-5 in those races. Connolly Mayfield joined Dombek in the 13-14 boys division to go 5-for-5 as Mayfield won the butterfly.
The Sharks swept the 11-12 boys division with Bo Dirks winning three races, Jayden Ashby winning the backstroke and Lucas Walter winning the butterfly. Ryan Baker won the boys 9-10 butterfly while Samuel Green won the 8-and-under backstroke and individual medley while Josiah Green won the freestyle.
In addition to Feick’s dominance, the Shark girls were led by Mariah Dirks who won the 13-14 backstroke and butterfly. Ryleigh Bostwick won the 9-10 backstroke, butterfly and freestyle while Elara Chase won the breaststroke.
In the girls 8-and-under division, Hadlee Mayfield won the freestyle and individual medley while Addison Cass won the backstroke.
Maryville senior Cailyn Auffert shot an 76 on Monday in Chillicothe to win on the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour in the girls 16-18 division. She won by 13 strokes over Maryville’s Lauren Jaster who beat third-place Abby Owens by two strokes.
Maryville sophomore Alayna Pargas took second in the girls 14-15 division with a 94 while Chloe Jonston won the division with a 82 and Kinsley Otto was third with a 119.
Maryville junior Jack Dinsdale tied for third in the boys 16-18 division with a 78 behind Chillicothe’s Jackson Trout with a 71 and Cameron’s Brady Stice with a 73.
The Northwest Missouri Junior Tour continues on Monday at Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph.
Winners of the Women’s Golf Association of the Maryville Country Club Par Fours Minus One were Terri Clement and Kay Savage. Nancy McCroy and Monica Mauzey finished second. McCroy won a prize for a chip in.
