23-06-07 Golf Cailyn3.jpg
Maryville's Cailyn Auffert lines up a putt earlier this month at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Trio of Sharks sweep individual races at home

Austin David, Jaren Dombek and Cora Feick each were able to sweep their four individual races last Wednesday at Maryville’s home meet.

