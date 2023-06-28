23-06-15 Swim Dirks.jpg
Mariah Dirks swims at a home meet earlier this month. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Dirks, Feick finish as top scorers at Nebraska City

Maryville Sharks standouts Mariah Dirks and Cora Feick continued their dominant swim seasons with last week’s Nebraska City Invitational where they were each the high-point scorers in their age divisions.

