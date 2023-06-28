Dirks, Feick finish as top scorers at Nebraska City
Maryville Sharks standouts Mariah Dirks and Cora Feick continued their dominant swim seasons with last week’s Nebraska City Invitational where they were each the high-point scorers in their age divisions.
Dirks won the 13-14 girls division with 28 points — 11 more than second-place Elayna Kirchner of Clarinda. Dirks won the backstroke, butterfly, freestyle and individual medley events.
Feick won the girls 11-12 division with 26 points — four more than Nebraska City’s Jasmine Ehlers in second. Feick won the backstroke, the bounced back from finishing second to Ehers in the butterfly to win the freestyle and individual medley.
Hadlee Mayfield and Addison Cass tied for eighth in the girls 8-and-under division. Elara Chase was sixth in the girls 9-10 division.
In the boys 15-and-up division, Nino Coniglio and Austin David tied for second behind Savannah’s Noah Gould. In the 13-14 boys division, Connolly Mayfield took third behind a pair of Nebraska City swimmers.
Bo Dirks was fifth in the boys 11-12 division while Josiah Green was 12th in the boys 8-and-under division.
Last Wednesday, the Sharks traveled to Clarinda to swim against their state-line rivals. Maryville swept the boys and girls victories — winning the boys team race 1,071-381 and the girls team race 2,211.5-829.5.
The Sharks will wrap up their season on Saturday with the Maryville Invitational at the Maryville Aquatic Center.
Women’s Golf Association of Maryville Country Club announces weekly winners
Winners of the Women’s Golf Association of the Maryville Country Club 18-hole event of Best Nine Holes were Nancy McCrory, Kay Savage and Dorothy Wade. Cheryl Jones, Monica Mauzey and Janice Sears finished second.