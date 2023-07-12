23-07-13 Expos.jpg

The Northwest Expos recently competed in the 3&2 Stars & Strikes Tournament and took second place, They will compete on July 29 in 1-day shootout at Webb Park in Oak Grove. Pictured, front from left, Grant Smail (Maryville), Tyler Parsons (Maryville), Grant Diggs (Maryville), River Dow (East Atchison); back; coach Dustin Jenkins, Owen DeRosier (East Atchision), Preston Jenkins (Nodaway Valley), Lane Larabee (Nodaway Valley), Jackson Wilmes (Maryville), Cooper Snodderly (Nodaway Valley), Ben Houtchens (Maryville), Gabriel Harms (East Atchison) and coach Brian Smail.

 SUBMITTED BY KARLENE JENKINS

Hoffmann to compete in Optimist International Junior Golf Championship

Optimist International press release:

23-07-13 Phenom.jpg

The Missouri Phenom 17U team out of St. Joseph took first in the Bronze bracket at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Chicago. The team includes Maryville’s Jalea Price (21) and Platte Valley’s Maggie Collins (15).
