Hoffmann to compete in Optimist International Junior Golf Championship
Optimist International press release:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
Optimist International press release:
MIAMI, Fla. – Six hundred top young golfers are competing in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship at Trump National Doral in Miami, Fla. The tournament will bring together some of the world’s most talented young competitors, many of whom have the potential to become leading collegiate and professional golfers in the future.
Maryville’s Colin Hoffmann (12-13 age division) will compete in the championship on July 14-19.
Junior golfers ages 10 to 18 from around the world play in the annual tournament.
The Optimist prides itself as an international event, with players representing 23 nations. Former champions and top finishers of the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship include PGA TOUR members Jonathan Byrd, Jason Day, Bill Haas and Jeff Overton in addition to LPGA members Stacy Lewis, Brooke Pancake, Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson. A number of other well-known professional golfers have participated in Optimist-sponsored championship, including Ernie Els, Nancy Lopez, Davis Love III, Michelle McGann, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.
Winners of the Women’s Golf Association of the Maryville Country Club 18-hole shamble were Cheryl Jones, Nancy McCrary, Rita Poppa and Dorothy Wade. The low score was Wade with Jones second.
Tuesday’s 18-hole shamble was won by Monica Mauzey and Jones.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Athlete of the Week Poll has closed and will reopen Thursday for voting.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.