Bliley, Mattson make First Team All-State Baseball
Platte Valley saw five players earn All-State recognition after the team’s Class 1 State Runner-Up finish this season.
Senior Memphis Bliley was a First Team All-State pitcher after going 7-2 with a 2.57 ERA, 79 strikeouts and 17 walks. He also hit .400 with 29 RBI and 25 runs scored. Junior Alex Mattson was a First Team All-State outfielder. The leadoff hitter hit .375 with 30 runs scored, a .444 on-base percentage and 19 stolen bases.
Senior Wyatt Miller was a Second Team All-State catcher. He hit .309 this season with a .493 on-base percentage and was also dominant on the mound with a 0.53 ERA and a 5-0 record. He had 63 strikeouts and just 14 walks. Junior Brandon McQueen was a Second Team outfielder. He hit .343 while also being a standout pitcher with a 0.74 ERA and 6-0 record.
Sophomore Landon Wiederholt was Honorable Mention All-State at designated hitter. He hit .329 with 18 runs scored and 15 RBI.
Maryville senior Cailyn Auffert shot an 80 on Monday in Cameron to win on the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour in the girls 16-18 division. She won by five strokes over Maggie Bennett while Maryville’s Lauren Jaster was third with an 86.
Maryville sophomore Alayna Pargas won the girls 14-15 division with a 97 — winning by five strokes. In the boys 16-18 division, Jacob Scott took second, one stroke off first, with a 79 while Ethan Scott tied for third with an 81.
The Northwest Missouri Junior Tour continues on Monday at Chillicothe.
Winners of the Women’s Golf Association of the Maryville Country Club 18-hole event of T’s and F’s were Terri Clement, Janice Sears and Dorothy Wade. Cheryl Jones, Nancy McCrary and Rita Poppa finished second. Clement won a prize for a chip in.
The Athlete of the Week Poll has closed and will reopen Thursday for voting.
