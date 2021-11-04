LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — It was a nightmare scenario for Spoofhound sophomore keeper Jaxson Staples. With his team leading 1-0 in Wednesday’s district title game, the goaltender looked up to see where he was going to feed the ball.
Then the ball was gone. The rolling ball, which for Staples was an easy save, went through his hands, between his legs and into the net.
“I just got relaxed, wasn’t paying attention and I let it go through,” Staples said. “I just knew I had to make it up to my teammates and I couldn’t let us go out like that.”
The Summit Christian Academy sideline erupted in jubilation and some laughter. Unfortunately for the fifth-ranked Eagles, it only tied the game and with an entire half to play, Staples was determined to not let another ball past him.
“I just knew that if they scored, we’d be out,” Staples said. “I gave everything and went all out for every single ball.”
Staples kept the Eagle offense silent the rest of the regulation and into overtime until Maryville senior James DiStefano scored the golden goal with less than two minutes left in overtime for the 2-1 win and district championship.
“He more than redeemed himself that second half,” Maryville assistant coach Chase Tolson said. “He had three or four saves that were ridiculous — like you absolutely do not see high-school goalkeepers making those saves.”
Staples turned his usual aggressive style of goalkeeping up to another level in the second half, trusting his instincts and athleticism to come out and turn back several Eagle chances in the open field.
“He is the heart of our defense,” Maryville senior center back Tegan Haer said. “His levelheadedness throughout the entire game helps me and Boyd (Gallaher) in the center keep our line.”
The save that stood out to DiStefano and everyone else in attendance in Lee’s Summit came as time was dwindling down in the 1-1 deadlock. A foul gave the Eagles a free kick right at the top of the box.
Free kicks don’t get much more difficult to defend, but Staples proved up for the challenge and made another save.
“He made some of the best saves that I have seen him make,” DiStefano said. “… Low and to your left is the hardest ball to save if you are a goalkeeper, and he saved it. I was was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’"
While Staples was performing his heroics on one end of the field, the Hounds were creating their own chances offensively, but nothing was getting into the net for them either.
Regulation ended with the same 1-1 score that halftime featured. The Spoofhounds created some momentum in the 15-minute sudden victory session.
Senior Jacob Ferris out-ran the defense and looked like he’d have a 1-on-1 with the keeper to win the game, but just before he was going to shoot, he was tackled from behind. No foul was called and no penalty kick was rewarded.
One minute later, the Spoofhounds decided their own fate with a rebound coming to DiStefano who sent it right back.
“I was imagining it before the ball was kicked,” DiStefano said. “I was like, ‘If this ball comes off the rebound, I’m smashing it.’ It came off the rebound and I just hit it. I saw the ball and I was like, ‘Oh goalkeeper, do not get a touch on this.’ It hit the bar and I wasn’t sure if it was in, and then it hit the back of the net, and I freaked out.
“… That was probably one of the most exciting moments of my life right there.”
After the ball hit the bar, it was a waiting game to see if it would come back out or go into the net. Then the net rippled. And the celebration began.
“I see him lining up for it and I’m like, ‘he is going to smash this — I hope he doesn’t sky it,’ and he gets it, and it just starts rising a little bit,” Haer said. “I was like, ‘that is going to be a bar-down.’ It hits the bar, goes down and I see it hit the net on the way back up, and I just lost my mind.”
The first goal of the night came off the foot of junior Quinn Pettlon on an assist from Ferris. Pettlon, the heart of the Spoofhound midfield, was another player all over the field.
“I think Quinn was the best player on the field today, for sure,” Tolson said. “That goal was incredible. He dominated the midfield for us. He does so much for us. He doesn’t get nearly as many postseason rewards as he deserves because it’s all based on statistics and he is kind of a box-to-box midfielder, but holy cow, he was unbelievable today.”
The Spoofhounds are headed to the state quarterfinals for the second-straight season, a round they had never been to before last year.
Maryville will play the winner of District 7 on Saturday, Nov. 7. Smithton and Knob Noster will play Thursday to determine that champion. District 7 will host.
“I want it so bad,” Haer said. “I want to win that one and the next one, and then if we make it to state — might as well win it.”