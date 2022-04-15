MARYVILLE, Mo. — The first four matches of Maryville’s season were three 9-0 wins and a 1-8 loss. The team hadn’t experienced many matches where the team result came down to the final few singles matchups — until the past two days.
On Wednesday, the Spoofhounds celebrated Senior Night with a 5-4 victory over St. Pius X which gave the Spoofhounds a pivotal win in the Midland Empire Conference race. The win did have a cost for Maryville (5-1; 2-0 MEC).
Sophomore Jaxson Staples was injured and had to withdraw from his singles match with the Warriors. Staples was unavailable for Maryville’s Pink Out match on Thursday against Clarinda.
Maryville’s depth has been an area that coach Nicole McGinness has been confident in all season and that depth had a chance to prove itself on Thursday.
“We have truly become a family through the season,” Maryville senior Collin Sowards said. “It is going to be hard not having Jaxson, but it is also a really good opportunity for a lot of kids to step up.”
In singles, freshman George Groumoutis and Sowards each played up higher in the lineup and junior Colby Bowles joined the varsity lineup.
The Spoofhounds rolled in those matches with the most dominant performance coming from Sowards, who recently earned the No. 6 spot in the lineup. He played No. 5 singles against Clarinda’s Luke Baker and cruised to a 8-1 win.
“It feels really good,” Sowards said of playing varsity. “It is something I’ve been working for for four years.”
Groumoutis continued his stellar freshman season with a 8-2 win in the No. 4 match. In the No. 6 spot, Bowles, who has been battling Sowards for that final varsity spot, earned a 8-4 win over Grant Barr.
“They knew they had to come out and step up, and they did,” McGinness said. “Collin had a dominating win and Colby as well so I was proud of both of them.”
Groumoutis and Sowards formed a freshman-senior doubles team for the No. 3 doubles match, and despite having only played together once before, picked up an 8-3 win.
“I really like playing with George,” Sowards said. “Our communication was a lot better this time than the first time around.”
While the depth of the Spoofhound team gave them a dramatic edge over Clarinda, the Spoofhounds would still need to find a way to top Clarinda top-3 players which made things difficult. The Cardinals could not slow down Spoofhound sophomore Kason Teale though.
Teale found himself down 7-4 in his No. 2 singles match with Lance Regehr, but he was able to wear down Regehr and win the next five points to rally for a 9-7 victory.
“Focusing on the fundamentals, keeping the ball in play and making him make the mistake was probably most of what I did,” Teale said.
Teale is in constant motion when he is playing and uses his speed to beat opponents rather than sheer power. The standout soccer player credits that sport with giving him the endurance to play his style of tennis.
“I know if I can just hit the ball and keep it in play that I can keep running and hopefully I tire them down so they can’t,” Teale said.
Teale and senior James Distefano’s rally in the No. 1 doubles match wasn’t as dramatic as Teale’s singles win, but the duo had their backs against the wall down 8-7, before rallying for a 9-7 (7-4) win in the tiebreaker.
“I’m used to playing with Jaxson,” Teale said. “James and I haven’t really even practiced together, so to get a win is nice.”
The Spoofhounds took the match 6-3. McGinness says it has been good for the team to have a couple close matches.
“We are playing some stiffer competition than we did to begin with and I think we are really proving ourselves and doing well out there,” McGinness said.
Maryville gets back into conference play next week with road trips to Benton and Chillicothe on Wednesday and Thursday.