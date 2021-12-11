CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Going into this season, the position with the least experience for Maryville was on the wing, but on Friday against Platte Valley, that position was tested without starting forward Keaton Stone and the Spoofhounds responded.
Led by sophomore Derek Quinlin and freshman Peyton McCollum, the Hounds were able to pick up a hard-fought 57-49 win in Conception Junction.
“Between (McCollum) and Derek, and Caden (Stoecklein) drawing a lot of attention when he drives, that leaves those kids wide open,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “All they have to do is knock it down and (McCollum) did. He did a great job.”
Platte Valley took an early lead and maintained it through the midway point of the second quarter after back-to-back buckets from Platte Valley junior Memphis Bliley pushed the margin to 21-12.
“We did a lot of good things in that first half and kind of squandered it away right at the end of the half,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said.
The Spoofhounds answered with a 9-0 run triggered by a 3-pointer from McCollum and four points from Quinlin. McCollum made his first start for the Spoofhounds on Friday as the team started four guards around senior post player Spencer Willnerd.
“I was nervous the first couple minutes,” McCollum admitted. “But then, our team, we brought it together and we really pulled it out in the end.”
Platte Valley sophomore Alex Mattson broke the tie with a 3-pointer with two seconds on the clock for a 24-21 halftime advantage.
“They had really, really good shooters and they just made everything,” McCollum said. “And the big dude (Wyatt Miller), he was pretty good.”
Quinlin opened the third quarter with a 3-ball to tie it, and Mattson responded by knocking down three foul shots after being fouled on a 3-pointer.
“It was a great back-and-forth game,” Quinlin said. “It was awesome when we would hit a three and our student section would go crazy, and then they’d hit a three and their student section would go crazy. It was a great atmosphere.”
The Spoofhounds owned the remainder of the third quarter with Caden Stoecklein scoring eight points in a 15-3 run to end the third quarter.
A trio of Matt Jermain 3-pointers helped Platte Valley get within 47-43 midway through the fourth quarter, but the youngest member of the Maryville rotation hit the big shots down the stretch to seal the win for the Hounds.
McCollum knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:23 left. Bliley answered with a 3-pointer, but five more points from McCollum with a 3-pointer and an interior score put the game away.
“We just played really well at the end,” McCollum said. “All of that came together and I brought it home."
Quinlin hit two free throws for the final margin of victory to give him 17 points for the game. He and McCollum combined for seven 3-pointers as McCollum hit four and finished with 14 points.
Stoecklein had 12 points to join his backcourt partners in double figures.
For Platte Valley, Bliley finished with 18 points, Mattson had 13 and Jermain had nine.
Maryville plays Saturday in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic at Benton against Richmond at 2 p.m. Platte Valley will host Nodaway Valley on Tuesday.
“We are really young and we have to get some more experience,” McCollum said. “But at the end of the season, I feel like we can be really, really good.”