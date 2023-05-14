23-05-18 MHSTrack Keatontrophy.jpg
Maryville senior Keaton Stone holds up the district championship plaque on Saturday in Chillicothe. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Maryville boys track and field team continued its trend this season of doing everything they did last season, just doing it in a little more dominant fashion this year.

“What we saw is that they either rose to the occasion or they came out here and took care of business,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “Obviously they were going for another title and that was something that was important to them.”

