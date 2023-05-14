CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Maryville boys track and field team continued its trend this season of doing everything they did last season, just doing it in a little more dominant fashion this year.
“What we saw is that they either rose to the occasion or they came out here and took care of business,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “Obviously they were going for another title and that was something that was important to them.”
After winning the Class 3, District 8 Championship by 29 points over Chillicothe last season, the Spoofhounds widened the gap to 71 points over the rival Hornets this season. Maryville finished with 193 1/3 team points to crush the field in their first postseason step towards the MSHSAA State Championships in two weeks.
“Being able to do it last year was amazing — unexpected honestly,” Maryville senior Jesus Flores said. “Doing it this year, we were trying to go back-to-back and we got it. I’m really happy about it.”
The leading scorer for the Spoofhounds on Saturday was Flores, who won all three events he participated in.
The future Central Missouri Mule started off with the high jump where he was able to roll to a district title with a 1.9-meter jump. Flores continues to sit third in the state in that event after finishing third and fifth the last two seasons.
“I really need to step it up at state if I’m trying to go compete for a high medal,” Flores said.
Flores took the track for his individual run next with the 400-meter dash. Just as it has been much of the season, it was a pair of Spoofhounds racing for the title with Flores edging out sophomore Dylan Meyer. The teammates were over two and a half seconds ahead of anyone else and both moved on to sectionals comfortably.
“Dylan is going to be great the next couple years, but I’m still holding onto my title I guess,” Flores said. “I haven’t been hitting the marks I’ve wanted to hit this year, but I’m still winning and hopefully at state I can hit them.”
Meyer and Flores got the opportunity to join forces along with Bradley Deering and Dylan Masters in the 4x400-meter relay where Maryville capped the day with its ninth title in a boys event. The Spoofhounds cruised to a 3:32.13 to win the event by 3.7 seconds.
“We have a great relay,” Flores said. “Hopefully, we can go to state and medal in it. I am excited to see how far we can go honestly.
Maryville’s other future Mule also had himself a big day with senior Keaton Stone winning both the long jump with a 6.31-meter leap and the triple jump with a 13.46-meter jump. Maryville junior Wyatt Garner will join his teammate at sectionals after finishing second in the long jump.
Stone will also advance in the pole vault where he finished third.
“It is just nice to see him go out and do what was expected, but also not take anything for granted,” Bade said.
Garner helped lead another pair of relays which will advance to sectionals with he, Darren Dwight, Tuan Jacobson and Delton Davis taking fourth in the 4x100-meter relay and he, Jacobson, Meyer and Davis taking third in the 4x200-meter relay.
The Spoofhounds continued their dominance in the 4x800-meter relay where they ran a season-best with an 8:30.34 with Connor Blackford, Colton Berry, Masters and Deering.
Blackford is headed to sectionals in three events after winning the 1,600-meter run with a 4:44.99 while Deering was second, and taking second in the 3,200-meter run while Berry was third.
The Spoofhound throwers also had strong days with sophomore Carson Sterling leading the charge. Sterling won the discus with a 43.52-meter throw and was second in the shot put with a 14.95-meter heave.
“I felt really good,” Sterling said of the shot put. “In practice, I was in a little bit of a slump. I came out in my second throw and got a big PR, take second and move on. … It feels really great to be a district champion.”
Caden Stoecklein took third in the javelin while Kort Watkins and Phoenix Phillips were fourth in the shot put and discus respectively to advance to sectionals.
The Class 3, Sectional 4 meet is Saturday in Warrensburg.