ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville went into Lafayette’s Irish Invitational as the favorites, but the Spoofhounds made a loud statement on Monday as not only did the varsity win the tournament, but their junior varsity would have finished third in the 12-team tournament and just two strokes out of second.
Despite off-days by their standards from Jacob Scott, Ethan Scott and Jack Dinsdale — the three top returners from last season’s team — Maryville cruised to the team title led by sophomore Lucas Vierthaler. Vierthaler was second overall in his first-ever 18-hole tournament.
“It feels pretty good,” Vierthaler said. “We all played pretty well though. It feels really good to get second place having never played in a tournament before.”
Vierthaler played well throughout the day with an 83 on a tough Moila Country Club course, finishing one stroke behind Milan’s Taylor Trenter. Vierthaler was happy with his putting and drives, his goals moving forward will be to improve his game around the green.
“I need to focus on my chipping more than I have to on putting,” Vierthaler said. “I have some tough times chipping — out of the bunkers too, I have some rough times in there.”
Maryville’s next medalist was sophomore Dylan Groomer, who took seventh. Groomer worked his way up last season — spending much of the year on the junior varsity.
“I’ve been working on my short game all summer,” Groomer said. “That is what I’m trying to get better at.”
He shot an 87 to earn his medal.
“It felt good for me,” Groomer said. “I think my irons were playing best for me today. Putting wasn’t feeling the best, but I’m going to work on that.”
Jacob Scott finished tied for eighth and shot an 88. He was disappointed in his round, but still managed to medal. Sophomore Jack Dinsdale shot a 92 and junior Ethan Scott shot a 99.
All three were frustrated with their play, but the depth of the Spoofhound lineup is such that they don’t need to be carried by their state returners every match.
“There is just a lot of competition and there is a lot of competition with themselves,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said. “So they are never, never happy, but we had some low scores.”
The evidence of that depth came from the junior varsity who’s scores weren’t counted, but they would have been third in the tournament behind just their own varsity and Milan’s.
Seth Gillespie would have finished fifth in the tournament overall with an 86. Marcus Henggeler would have been 11th with an 89, Kaleb Groomer would have been 12th with a 90, Rylan Brady would have been 14th with a 92 and Chase Dew would have been 22nd with a 96.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Ricks said. “You can see them out there. The Groomer boys, their grandparents work with them all summer long so they were on the golf course all summer long. And I’m not saying out there playing, they were out there working on short game, working on their drives. And that is what it is going to take. We are to the point now with the number of golfers and the abilities we have, that is what they are going to have to do.”
Maryville returns to Mozingo Lake Recreation Park on Thursday when they will host Savannah. The Hounds will host Clarinda next Monday and go to Shenandoah for a tournament next Tuesday.
“I think it means that we are going to have a pretty good year,” Vierthaler said. “We got first place and we have some people who feel like they played really, really bad. They didn’t play that bad … they played pretty good.”