23-04-07 MHSGolf Lucas.jpg
Maryville sophomore Lucas Vierthaler tees off during Monday's Irish Invitational at Moila Country Club in St. Joseph. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville went into Lafayette’s Irish Invitational as the favorites, but the Spoofhounds made a loud statement on Monday as not only did the varsity win the tournament, but their junior varsity would have finished third in the 12-team tournament and just two strokes out of second.

Despite off-days by their standards from Jacob Scott, Ethan Scott and Jack Dinsdale — the three top returners from last season’s team — Maryville cruised to the team title led by sophomore Lucas Vierthaler. Vierthaler was second overall in his first-ever 18-hole tournament.

