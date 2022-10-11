ST. JOSEPH, Mo.. — All season long, the Spoofhound girls’ golf team has not tried to hide what its goal was. After qualifying three golfers for state each of the last two years, the Hounds wanted to get at least four to state this year and send a team to Bolivar.
They did more than that on Monday at St. Joseph’s Moila Country Club in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament where the top two teams earned automatic state berths for their top four finishers. The Spoofhounds were able to take the district championship with a 377 to win the 14-team district — beating Boonville by three strokes and St. Michael the Archangel by 14.
“We’ve definitely put the work in,” Maryville junior Lauren Jaster said. “Every single person on our team goes out 7-day-a-week and all the work paid off — we won.”
The Spoofhounds’ leader wasn’t a surprise by the end of the day with junior Cailyn Auffert winning her first individual district championship. That result would have been surprising to anyone who only saw the start to her round.
Auffert was over par for her first five holes on the front nine at Moila and the player who coach Brenda Ricks calls “her rock” was showing some uncharacteristically bad body language.
“She has grown stronger,” Ricks said of Auffert’s mental game. “She was strong as a freshman, but she keeps on getting better and better at that.”
The reigning Midland Empire Conference champion wasn’t down for long though and closed the front nine strong to first with a 45 then made her charge in the afternoon by scoring a 42 and winning the tournament by one stroke over Boonville’s Payten Black.
“I tried to get out of my head,” Auffert said. “Then I had a couple good hits and that got me back into the groove. I tried not to focus on what I did, but focus on what I could be doing.”
Auffert focused on her short game to make the difference for her on the home stretch.
“She is reading the greens and she is looking at it from different angles,” Ricks said. “She is really working to see what that putt is going to do and it has paid off for her.”
While Auffert has been the leader in terms of scoring most days for Maryville, the team has used its depth this year to finish the regular season undefeated. Each tournament, if one golfer struggles, the other Spoofhounds seem to sense it and step up.
Many times it's been No. 5 golfer Ainsley Watkins who has stepped in to post a top score, but on Monday, Watkins experienced disaster with a pair of bad holes disrupting a round that would have had her in the top-15 and easily advancing to state.
With Watkins out of the mix near the top of the leaderboard, the other Spoofhounds turned in some of their best golf of the year. That started with a 3-time state qualifier, Jaster.
“We are all here for each other,” Jaster said. “Having better people on our team has made everyone else better. … It makes everyone work harder.”
The junior got off to a fast start as she opened on the back nine and had a 43. Jaster was able to carry that momentum to a 90 overall which earned herself a tie for third overall.
“Yesterday when I came and played in the practice round, I was three- and four-putting every hole and that brings my score up so much,” Jaster said. “But if I can one- and two-putt, that cuts off so many strokes.”
Junior Casey Phillips will be making her second-straight trip to the state tournament next week after scoring a 97 and finishing tied for ninth in the tournament.
“It feels amazing,” Phillips said. “I’m proud of all of us and I think we deserve it.”
Phillips is one who has been pushed by the depth of the team this season and had to fight for her spot at times this year as the team’s No. 3, but she says that has made her better.
“The pressure of someone on your back just makes you push for your varsity spot,” Phillips said.
The district championship was secured when the team’s newcomer, freshman Alayna Pargas, had her 103 posted. Pargas played with most of the team in the Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series this summer and even made a trip with them to meet PGA professionals at the John Deere Classic.
“It is super fun to go with my friends and teammates,” Pargas said of making state. “… I’ve grown close with these girls and I’m happy to call them my friends.”
The depth goes beyond just the teams top-5 as well as juniors Brinley Conn, Maggie Webb and Alana Crawford as well as sophomore Norah Lindsay could play varsity for most other teams in the area.
“One of the things that has helped our team is that we are so deep,” Ricks said. “… That competition is what has made us better. That is what made them work to be better.”
The Spoofhounds will test themselves at the state level next Monday and Tuesday at the Class 2 State Tournament in Bolivar.
“Next week, I just need to keep doing what I am doing,” Auffert said.
Class 1, District 4 Tournament
The Worth County Tigers qualified two golfers for next week’s Class 1 State Tournament with Bridgette Hightshoe and Eva Engel earning spots. Hightshoe shot a 105 to tie for 15th at the Class 1, District 4 Tournament in Lawson, and Engel was one behind her with a 106 to tie for 18th.
Taylor Sanders missed the cut with a 111 to tie for 25th. East Atchison’s Kelsey Kirwan shared the district championship individually with Maysville’s Hannah RIner and East Atchison won the team championship by 31 strokes over Maysville.
Hightshoe and Engel will play at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia next Monday and Tuesday in the Class 1 State Tournament.