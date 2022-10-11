22-10-13 Golf Cailyn4.jpg
Maryville junior Cailyn Auffery follows through as her ball takes flight on Monday at Moila Country Club in St. Joseph.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.. — All season long, the Spoofhound girls’ golf team has not tried to hide what its goal was. After qualifying three golfers for state each of the last two years, the Hounds wanted to get at least four to state this year and send a team to Bolivar.

They did more than that on Monday at St. Joseph’s Moila Country Club in the Class 2 District 4 Tournament where the top two teams earned automatic state berths for their top four finishers. The Spoofhounds were able to take the district championship with a 377 to win the 14-team district — beating Boonville by three strokes and St. Michael the Archangel by 14.

