MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville boys have built themselves a dynasty in the Midland Empire Conference with a fifth-straight conference championship on Tuesday night.
“It speaks to that legacy they want to leave,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said.
For Jag Galapin and the other Spoofhound seniors, it is their third conference championship championship — their sophomore season was canceled.
“It feels really great,” Galapin said. “Throughout my high-school career, I’ve never lost a conference title, so that is nice — that is awesome.”
Galapin and fellow senior Cale Sterling led the Spoofhound scoring efforts by taking first and second in the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run.
The distance boys have been a constant throughout Maryville’s run of success over the last five seasons with Caleb Feuerbacher, Zach Staples and Garrett Dumke all moving on to college programs. Galapin and Sterling have taken that mantle this season.
Spoofhound fans got a look at the future of the distance-running program at Maryville on Tuesday with returning state medalist Connor Blackford sitting out with an injury. That put freshmen Bradley Deering and Dylan Masters into the spotlight in the 800-meter run.
“These freshmen have come so far from cross country,” Galapin said.
Masters is the son of Northwest Missouri State track and field coach Brandon Masters. The Bearcats helped as meet workers, but they all focused on Masters during his 800-meter run.
Masters was patient for the first 600 meters, sitting in either second or third. The freshman ran away with the final half lap to win his first conference title.
“Holy crap, that felt very good,” Masters said. “Probably one of my best races of the season. Oh, that felt good. Towards the end, that kick felt a lot like cross country — giving your all. I didn’t think I’d get him, but I got that comeback and conference championship.”
The first person to greet Masters as he stepped off the track was his father, who had told him before the race that he would win it. The Bearcat coach hugged his son.
“He said that I did everything pretty dang good,” Dylan Masters said. “That was kinda what we talked about at the beginning. I wasn’t very hopeful, but took the dub. It worked out and he is pretty good at predicting things.”
The Bearcats athletes Masters coaches also congratulated the freshman.
“We are really close, especially because my dad is their coach,” Masters said. “We’re really good buddies and it is always fun to have the older kids come up and cheer you on and everything. It just feels great.”
The Spoofhound 4x800-meter relay team also took first with Masters, Deering, Galapin and Sterling. Deering took fifth in the 800-meters.
The Spoofhounds got points from another freshman with Carson Sterling taking second in the shot put as junior Kort Watkins was third.
Jesus Flores was the Spoofhounds’ leading points earner with three conference championships in his three events. Flores won the high jump, 200-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles. He was fourth in the long jump.
“I joined a club over the summer, I did some workouts, and it all just came to me,” Flores, who joined the track team last season, said. “Out of nowhere, I’m running fast.”
It was only Flores’ third time running the 200-meter dash. Flores normally runs the 400-meter dash where he has the second-fastest time in Class 3, but couldn’t with it right before the 300-meter hurdles.
Keaton Stone added two conference championships by winning the triple jump and long jump. He also was second in the pole vault and fourth in the 400-meter dash. Drew Burns was second in the triple jump, fourth in the high jump and fifth in the 400.
“It wasn’t the best jumping day, but those will occur,” Stone said. “Came out with wins and conference championships so I’m happy with it.”
Caden Stoecklein added a second-place showing in the javelin while Adrian McGee was fourth. McGee was fifth in the 100.
Maryville will close its regular season with meets Thursday at Lafayette and Tuesday at Benton. The district meet is May 14 at Chillicothe.
“We are going to continue to progress and get better, and that is all we can ask for,” Stone said.
275 Conference Championships
The Nodaway Valley boys took second at Tuesday 275 Conference Championships in Rock Port.
Sophomore Riley Blay led the scoring efforts for the Thunder by winning the 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter runs. He is the Class 1 leader in all three events.
Senior James Herr won the javelin and was second in the shot put.
Northeast Nodaway was led by junior Dylan McIntyre who won the long jump and was second in the 200-meter dash. Creed Wilcox was fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus.
North Nodaway was represented by senior Braden Mires, who was eighth in the 1,600-meter run.
Platte Valley had a strong day from its distance runners with senior Micah Wolf taking second in the 3,200-meter run and sophomore Ethan Holtman taking third in the 800-meter run.
Freshman Justin Miller was second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump and 400-meter run. Senior Hayden Ferry was third in the shot put. Trevor Weir was third in the 200-meter dash.
The 110-meter hurdles were a strength for Platte Valley with Lealand Otto taking third and Jacob Peery taking fourth.