22-10-20 MHSXC Hounds.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville's boys take off from the start on Tuesday in Cameron at the MEC Championships. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CAMERON, Mo. — “It is going to be good because it is going to make us better.”

That was Spoofhound cross-country coach Rodney Bade's immediate reaction to the season-opening loss to Chillicothe on their home course on August 30. The Hornets thumped the Hounds and everyone else at the meet, winning by 22 team points.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags