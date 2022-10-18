CAMERON, Mo. — “It is going to be good because it is going to make us better.”
That was Spoofhound cross-country coach Rodney Bade's immediate reaction to the season-opening loss to Chillicothe on their home course on August 30. The Hornets thumped the Hounds and everyone else at the meet, winning by 22 team points.
The Spoofhounds proved that it did make them better on Tuesday as they won their fifth-straight Midland Empire Conference championship at Cameron. Chillicothe was the runner-up, four team points behind Maryville.
“We really felt like we owed it to the runners who came before us to go out there and lay it all on the line,” Maryville junior Connor Blackford said. “We knew that whatever would happen would happen, but we just wanted to leave it all out there.”
The team takes pride in the championship streak which goes back to when a majority of the team was in elementary school.
“It is pretty dang important,” Maryville sophomore Dylan Masters said. “I feel like it was kinda like a duty because Cale (Sterling) and Jag (Galapin) are gone and we had a streak of four. We kept it alive so I feel good about that.”
There have been years when Maryville has swept the top-5 spots at the conference meet. That was not going to be the case this season with Chillicothe’s improvement, but the Hounds were excited for the competition.
“This one was tough,” Bade said. “Chillicothe is getting really good and it is going to be fun for the next couple years.”
The Spoofhounds improvement was consistent throughout the lineup with sophomore Bradley Deering finishing second in the race with a 17:15.34 — 60 seconds faster than his August 30 time.
“We knew that if we kept racing our races throughout the season that this time would come,” Deering said. “We knew we’d be mentally strong and be able to walk out with the win.”
Masters was right behind Deering and finished third with a 17:21.68 — 63 seconds faster than his time in the opener.
The runner who has had the most interesting year is Blackford. Blackford was the third runner last season behind Jag Galapin and Cale Sterling and the state medalist seemed poised to make the jump into the No. 1 spot this season.
Injuries and early-season struggles got Blackford’s season off to a slower start, and Masters and Deering’s growth led to Blackford being back in the No. 3 spot, but Bade has been impressed with how he’s handled that.
“He has basically taken a step back and said, I need to be a really good third runner,” Bade said. “Then hopefully I can keep developing and then maybe I can be a second or first runner. Instead of trying to be the guy, he has taken the role of helping our four. He has done a great job these last two races of pacing him. They work really well together. Credit to him. That is a tough thing to do. It takes a lot to say: Ok, I’m going to give up the glory to help our four, to help everyone else and finish.”
Blackford ran with the team’s No. 4 Colton Berry early on Tuesday and set Berry’s pace. He caught up to the lead group later in the race and finished sixth overall with a 17:25.04 — 45 seconds faster than August 30.
“I’ve been getting stronger every race and it really feels good,” Blackford said. “I didn’t feel like I was going that fast today, but it was a season-best. … It just gets me excited to improve further and see what I can do when I lay it on the line for districts and state.”
Bade says Blackford has been running a conservative plan lately after his early-season struggles, but he will ramp up the aggressiveness in his race plans for districts and then state.
“You look at the low spot of the year which was Gans Creek, not finishing, and we just kinda did a reset,” Bade said. “We just had to do a reset on what we thought was realistic, reset how we approach races. So he has been very conservative and very cautious in the first half.
“… He is happy. He feels good. This meet was still kinda a ‘let’s not go too deep, let’s hold it back a bit.’ Next week will be a little more ‘open the reins.’ And then at state, it will be kinda ‘go for it,’ within reason and being smart.”
Berry rounded out the top-10 in tenth with a 18:04.39 — 132 seconds faster than August 30.
“Colton Berry is just a whole different kid,” Bade said. “He has a different attitude. He is a whole different kid. He has matured, accepted the responsibility and wants to do well. He wants to do well for himself and the team. He has goals. It is just phenomenal.”
The fifth runner for Maryville didn’t run on August 30, but Grant Smail was able to take 16th on Tuesday with a 19:03.03 — 103 seconds faster than he ran on September 10.
The Spoofhounds have 11 more days to improve before districts next Saturday at Platte Ridge Park in Platte City. The boys race is set for 10:35 a.m., while the girls will race at 11:05 a.m.
On Tuesday, the Spoofhound girls were able to tie for second in the conference with St. Pius X, 10 points behind Chillicothe. The Warriors won the tiebreaker because they had a sixth runner and Maryville only had five.
Sophomore Katherine Pohren took fourth overall with a 21:47.87. Just like the boys, she improved greatly from the season opener — cutting 117 seconds off her time.
“She just kinda takes care of business,” Bade said. “She actually didn’t race last Thursday due to shin splints, so fourth here today is awesome, absolutely awesome.”
Behind Pohren, freshmen Ellie Parsons and Meah Schommer took seventh and eighth with Parsons running a 22:36.58 and Schommer running a 22:48.95. Each has improved by over a minute this season.
“Ellie had a big breakthrough last week and ran well again today,” Bade said. “Meah is just tough. She is a tough girl. She just kinda puts herself in position and hangs on.”
Up until the race, Bade was not sure if the Hounds would field a full team because of freshman Jayda Buck’s injury and recovery, but Buck was determined to run and give her team a chance. Buck finished 16th with a 23:31.19.
“Jayda has been hurt and literally has not run further than a quarter mile in the last two weeks,” Bade said. “Today, I asked her and we talked about it. She’s like, ‘I want to go for it and we want to score as a team.’”
Caroline Pohren finished 23rd with a 24:19.5.