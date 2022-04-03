BETHANY, Mo. — The Maryville baseball team started the season with a busy week, but it turned out to be a very successful 5-game stint for the Spoofhounds with four wins and one new piece of hardware for the trophy case.
Maryville (4-1) wrapped up the week on Saturday with the Babe Adams Tournament in Bethany where the Hounds defeated Plattsburg 10-1 and South Harrison 11-6 to win the tournament title.
“It feels good — it kinda balances out the exhaustion,” Maryville junior Adam Patton said of the busy week. “Getting the championship feels good.”
One of the most impressive stats of the week was that five different pitchers started the five games with Patton, Boston Hageman and Cooper Loe pitching earlier in the week while Connor Drake and Peyton McCollum got the starts on Saturday.
“Good close to the week and we got all of our guys the experience we needed to push on with the season,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said.
Drake started against Plattsburg and went 3 2/3 innings while allowing just one hit and striking out seven with five walks. Hageman finished the game with the last seven outs and allowed just one hit and struck out four with three walks.
Patton got the Hounds out to a 1-0 lead with a first-inning RBI single. Loe stretched the margin to 5-0 in the second inning with a 3-run homer after hits from Blake Katen, Don Allen and Drake started the inning.
Maryville added five runs in the fifth inning for the five 10-1 margin of victory. Drake finished with three hits while Loe and Patton each had two hits.
In the championship game against host-school South Harrison, McCollum got his first career start and made his second appearance on the mound this season. After struggling with his command against Lafayette in relief on Thursday, McCollum was in control on Saturday.
“Control — that was the big difference,” Patton said. “He was locating fastballs. The curveball was really good. He wasn’t digging it in the dirt all the time. Control was the biggest factor and it showed today.”
The freshman went five innings and allowed three runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks. McCollum leaned on his breaking ball.
“The curveball was pretty good today and the fastball was working as well,” McCollum said. “We knew when to call the right pitches.”
The Spoofhounds also got McCollum a lead before he ever toed the rubber. Patton hit his second career homer and first of the season with a 3-run blast in the top of the first inning.
“It was a high pitch, I just hit it just right I guess,” Patton said.
Katen added an RBI single on his first hit of a 4-for-4 game and Maryville led 4-0 after a half inning.
“I think I just stayed back a little bit,” Katen said. “Me and my dad went and worked on it last night, so I think that just helped me a lot. I was just seeing the ball a lot better and had a lot more confidence.”
South Harrison trimmed the margin to 5-3 in the second inning, but that was as close as they would get. Drake drilled a 2-run single in the third inning.
Drake provided the next run-producing hit in the seventh when he tripled and circled the bases thanks to an error. With Katen and Hageman also scoring, the lead climbed to 10-3. Patton singled in another run.
South Harrison added three runs in the bottom of the seventh to make the final margin 11-6.
With Katen going 4-for-4, Canon Creason and Patton each went 3-for-4 and Drake and Hageman each had two hits.
“It is good for us because we get experience, we get confidence and we learn how to play with each other,” Katen said. “We can see our strengths and we can see our weaknesses.”
The Spoofhounds host Savannah on Tuesday before road games at Cameron and Maysville on Thursday and Friday.