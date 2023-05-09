SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds have intentionally challenged themselves the last couple weeks as they prepare for the postseason. In addition to their MEC game against Class 2 No. 1 St. Pius X, Maryville has challenged itself with Iowa powerhouses Johnston and Glenwood.
Losses to all three teams have made the Class 2 No. 7 Spoofhounds’ record not as shiny and likely hurt their record, but as they prepare for a district that includes the top-ranked Warriors, the experiences may prove beneficial.
“I think we’ve grown a lot, especially since we are trying a new formation and lineup,” Maryville freshman Payton Kurz said. “I think it is going to help us a lot in districts after going against those bigger and harder teams.”
On Tuesday, Maryville (11-6; 6-1 MEC) faced a familiar opponent with Savannah (5-10; 3-3 MEC). In soccer’s version of the Highway-71 Showdown, the Spoofhounds continued their dominance with an 8-0 mercy-rule victory for the 29th-straight win in the series.
“It is always fun beating a rival especially since it was a conference game — get another conference win,” Price said. “It is always fun to play them.”
Despite the one-sided nature of the matchup, Maryville was focused on getting better and developing more options for the district tournament. The Spoofhounds shifted sophomore Ryesen Stiens up the striker spot.
With Stiens providing more size in that spot, it shifts Price back into the midfield alongside senior Kennedy Kurz where they can each use their speed on runs.
“I like this new formation,” Price said. “I thought it worked pretty well.”
The offense was clicking early with the passing being sharp and Price ending up with the game’s first goal three minutes in.
“We just really moved the ball really well today,” Price said. “I feel like we switched the field a lot and looked for the open girl. That is how it rolled.”
The offense was balanced with Kennedy Kurz dialing up Stiens to get on the board a couple minutes later. Kurz then called her own number and one in the back of the net.
“It is definitely a new role, but I think it can help us do things because with Kennedy and Jalea in the middle, they both have really good ball skills,” Stiens said.
Senior captain Halle Buck made it four different Spoofhound scorers in the first 14 minutes of the match. She had been trying to feed crosses into the box, but fired her own shot from distance at the 26:09 mark and got it perfectly over the keeper’s head.
Savannah’s defense tightened up from there. The team didn’t try to get into the offensive end of the field, opting to pack the space in front of their keeper for the entire game.
The defense worked until Price got her offense going again with a goal off a corner kick by Buck and scored another goal 87 seconds later for a 6-0 lead with 7:04 left in the half.
Kennedy Kurz added her second goal of the night just 52 seconds later for a 7-0 lead.
Savannah tightened back up to end the half and forced a halftime before the mercy rule, but it only took a couple minutes for sophomore Makayla Yaple to find space and finish a shot for the walk-off goal.
It was a stress-free night for senior Abby Swink in goal as she picked up her seventh shutout of the season. The defense in front of her has also shifted with freshman Payton Kurz shifting back and playing alongside Yaple in front of the senior keeper.
“I actually really like playing defense now,” Payton Kurz said. “I just think it is neat to play back with Makayla too.”
Maryville will open district play on Monday at 4 p.m., in Cameron against Lafayette (4-13; 1-5 MEC). The semifinals are Wednesday and the final is Friday.
“We need to keep being physical, keep moving the ball well and look for each other,” Stiens said.