23-05-11 MHSSoccer Jalea2.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville sophomore Jalea Price (9) celebrates a goal on Tuesday against Savannah in a 8-0 win in Savannah. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds have intentionally challenged themselves the last couple weeks as they prepare for the postseason. In addition to their MEC game against Class 2 No. 1 St. Pius X, Maryville has challenged itself with Iowa powerhouses Johnston and Glenwood.

Losses to all three teams have made the Class 2 No. 7 Spoofhounds’ record not as shiny and likely hurt their record, but as they prepare for a district that includes the top-ranked Warriors, the experiences may prove beneficial.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags