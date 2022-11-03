22-09-22 MHSFB offense.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville's Caden Stoecklein (3), Derek Quinlin (4), Wesley Snead (56) and Lucas Vierthaler (72) look to the sideline on September 16 in Kansas City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Because of the way MSHSAA structured Class 3, District 16 this season, the entire district is rematches and Maryville knew it would be that way when the district assignments were announced.

The rarity of this week’s semifinal game is that the No. 4 seed St. Pius X has a 34-27 win this season over the No. 1 seed Maryville. It was the Warriors’ third-straight win over the Hounds, but they have never won a playoff game against Maryville — going 0-6 all time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags