MARYVILLE, Mo. — Because of the way MSHSAA structured Class 3, District 16 this season, the entire district is rematches and Maryville knew it would be that way when the district assignments were announced.
The rarity of this week’s semifinal game is that the No. 4 seed St. Pius X has a 34-27 win this season over the No. 1 seed Maryville. It was the Warriors’ third-straight win over the Hounds, but they have never won a playoff game against Maryville — going 0-6 all time.
“They are a very good football team,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “The key with the one seed is you get home games. That is the goal and that is what you want. Our tradition and being able to play at home is very important to us — especially when you look at the fact that we are 88-4 over the last 10 years in the Hound Pound.
“They’ve beaten us three times in a row. This is a team that we are very familiar with and they are very familiar with us. We’ve played close games, but we haven’t been able to come out on top. They are a great football team and they are coming to Maryville. We need to treat this with the respect (it deserves) — it is a big football game.”
The Spoofhounds (6-3) are the No. 5 ranked team in Class 3 while St. Pius X (7-3) is No. 9. The Warriors earned the right to face Maryville again with a 49-6 win over Cameron last week.
St. Pius X started the season 4-0 and were the No. 2 Class 3 team in the state, but 4-star recruit Jayshawn Ross left the program and transferred to Liberty North midseason. Ross left prior to the Maryville showdown in Kansas City.
In the September 16 matchup, the Warriors played like a team that was hungry to prove that they were more than a 1-man team and they did that. Sophomore running back Larry Cascone put the Spoofhounds away with a 28-yard game-winning touchdown with 66 seconds left.
“They are very talented at their skill positions,” Webb said. “Their quarterback can run and throw. He’s made a lot of plays with his legs this year whether that be designed runs or his scrambling ability. He is a dynamic player so we are going to have to do a good job stopping their quarterback.
“Their running backs are very talented. They are big. They have a big fullback who is a bruiser and you have to tackle him. What makes them difficult is their pro-style offense. They do a great job of giving you multiple formations and they are very sound in their offensive scheme.”
Immediately after that game, Webb declared that if the game were played again, the Warriors would win it again. Since that time though, Maryville has grown to the point where the Hounds won the MEC championship and earned the district’s top seed.
“You earn the one seed and the goal at the beginning of the season is to win the conference and earn the one seed in your district so you can host playoff games,” Webb said. “It feels very rewarding to be able to accomplish that.”
Since September 16, St. Pius X is 3-3 with losses to Chillicothe, St. James Academy and Savannah. In that time, Maryville is 4-1 and coming off a first-round bye.
The Spoofhounds have played just three home games this season and haven’t had a home game at the Hound Pound since September. The game will kick off at 7 p.m., on Friday.