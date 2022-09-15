MARYVILLE, Mo. — Since St. Pius X joined the Midland Empire Conference five years ago, the winner of the Maryville-St. Pius X game has won the MEC each of the four seasons and the teams have combined to make three state championship games in that span.
This season with both teams in the same district as well as conference, there is a strong possibility that Friday’s game is just round one for the Spoofhounds and Warriors this season.
“They are as good as they ever have been on the offensive side, it is just different numbers,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “You watch guys graduate off of last year’s and the new guys they got are doing just as well. It is the same style offense that they’ve been successful with.”
St. Pius X (3-0; 1-0 MEC) comes into this game as the No. 3 team in Class 3 according to the PrepsKC rankings while Maryville is No. 6 — moving up on spot after its rout of previously-ranked Chillicothe. Savannah (3-0, 0-0 MEC) is the other MEC squad represented as the lone team receiving votes just outside of the top-10.
Maryville had tested itself in the early going with a loss to Class 2 No. 2 Blair Oaks and wins over Class 4 Harrisonville and Chillicothe. In each of those games, the offense has scored over 40 points.
“It is only Week 2 in MEC play, but when you start off in the second week with the defending champions, you better be ready to go,” Webb said. “I’m pleased where we are at after our first three games and I’m ready to take on the defending champs.”
Junior quarterback Derek Quinlin and the skill position players for the Spoofhounds have put up big statistical performances each week, but for the Hounds, their offensive success begins up front with the offensive line.
The line is built around senior captain Kort Watkins with juniors Owen Wonderly, Landon Liebhart and Wesley Snead along with sophomore Lucas Vierthaler.
“They take it very seriously to protect Derek and all of our guys, and block for our backs,” Webb said. “We’ve talked about what we are doing offensively and putting up points — and the way we are doing it is by being multiple. I think that helps our offensive line immensely because you don’t know if it is a run or a pass.”
Quinlin had completed 43-of-61 passes this season for 787 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Defensively, the secondary should be tested more this week than they have been since the Blair Oaks game. The Warriors have traditionally tried to test the Hounds through the air.
“I give a lot of credit to Tom Dwight, our defensive backs coach,” Webb said. “Coach Dwight does a really good job with those guys and their practice preparation with fundamentals and discipline.”
At cornerback, senior captain Drew Burns and junior Don Allen are the starters while the safeties are junior Boston Hageman and sophomore Kole Zarbano.
“They are making a lot of plays and Coach Dwight deserves a lot of credit for that,” Webb said.
The game is set for 7 p.m. at St. Pius X’s newly renovated stadium in Kansas City.
“They have done such a good job with their facilities and that environment with their new jumbo video board,” Webb said. “It is a difficult place to play, but it is also a great challenge. If you want to win the conference, you have to go on the road.”