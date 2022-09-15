22-09-15 MHS FB Sideline.jpg
The Spoofhounds stand with their arms looked prior to last Friday's game with Chillicothe at the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Since St. Pius X joined the Midland Empire Conference five years ago, the winner of the Maryville-St. Pius X game has won the MEC each of the four seasons and the teams have combined to make three state championship games in that span.

This season with both teams in the same district as well as conference, there is a strong possibility that Friday’s game is just round one for the Spoofhounds and Warriors this season.

