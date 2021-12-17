ALBANY, Mo. — Maryville brought a short-handed squad to Albany on Thursday night for duals against Stanberry, Lafayette and Albany. The Spoofhounds went 1-2 with a win over Stanberry and losses to Albany and Lafayette.
The losses to the Warriors and Irish had more to do with forfeited matches than the contested ones as senior captain Drew Spire missed the event with illness and several other weight classes were open.
In the first dual with Albany, Maryville won four of the six contested matches. One of those wins was the first of the season for sophomore Braden Wallace.
Wallace trailed 2-0 to Albany junior Conlan Newman after the first period, but reversed that in the second period with a takedown and three near-fall points for a 5-2 lead. Newman tied it in the third, but Wallace finished with a flourish with a takedown and two near-fall points for a 9-5 win.
“It was good,” Wallace said. “I was real tired after. That kid put up a good fight, but I had him in the end.”
The other wins against Albany came via pins by heavyweight Kort Watkins, 126-pounder Tucker Turner and 138-pounder Canon Creason.
“Me and coach (Aiden) Perry worked on my shots all week and he got me prepared for this meet,” Turner said.
The Spoofhounds were then matched up against Stanberry. The Hounds won three of the four contested matches in the 33-5 win.
The match of the night came in the heavyweight battle between Watkins and Stanberry’s Austin Colvin. On Tuesday, both wrestlers came into a match in Stanberry undefeated and Colvin handed Watkins his first loss.
Watkins avenged that loss on Thursday, but Colvin didn’t make it easy in a 7-6 match.
“Go in, wrestle just super smart, stay within myself and honestly just try to play defense and take what is there,” Watkins said on the keys to the win. “Tuesday, he and I went back and forth. It was a great match. He came out on top on Tuesday. Today, I came in here and I wanted that match. I wanted it really bad. I just came and did what I needed to do to take that home.”
Colvin got the match’s first points on a first-period takedown, but Watkins scored a reversal for a 2-2 score after the first period.
Watkins had a big second period after Colvin retook the lead on an escape. Watkins hit a big move with a takedown and three near-fall points for a 7-3 lead. It appeared that Watkins was closing in on the pin, but his nose began bleeding and the action had to be stopped.
Colvin got three near-fall points in the third period, but Watkins held on for the 7-6 win.
“He is good — I mean he is really good,” Watkins said. “He’s my only loss, and I’m his only loss. Him and me, it is a fun match every time.”
Creason and Turner earned the other two contested wins for Maryville with each winning by pinning his opponent.
In the final dual of the night, Lafayette topped Maryville, but the Hounds won six of seven contested matches.
Both Tanner and Tucker Turner earned pins in the first two matches of the dual. Creason had a 17-8 major decision in his match.
Wallace extended his winning streak to two matches with a pin.
“Me and coach (Howard) Dumke have been working a lot on my shots and (working from the) bottom,” Wallace said. “So I went into the match ready.”
Junior 160-pounder Maven Vette rallied after giving up a takedown to open the scoring for a reversal and then pin to set up Watkins to end the match with a pin to complete his 3-0 day for the Hounds, joining Creason and Tucker Turner as athletes to accomplish that feat.
“We are showing up to practice and we are doing our best to get better,” Watkins said. “And it is showing out there on the mats.”
The Hounds will be in action again on Saturday in a tournament in Glenwood, Iowa, which will conclude the first-semester slate.
“We are going to keep improving throughout the year,” Tucker Turner said. “We have tough competitors. We are young and we have a lot of room to grow.”