SAVANNAH, Mo. — Spoofhound All-State midfielder Cleo Johnson played less than half of her normal minutes on Monday night in Savannah, but with homework waiting for her, the Maryville senior took matters onto her own feet and weaved through the Savannah defense before burying a the game-winner in a 6-5 overtime win.
“Got to go write that 10-page paper,” Johnson laughed. “Every time I got up to each player, I knew I could dribble around them.”
Due to the forecast, the junior varsity game was canceled on Tuesday, but with just two junior varsity games left, coach Jesus Gonzalez was determined to get his reserves some time on the field. It also gave the starters some rest with postseason play just around the corner.
Eight Spoofhound regulars sat out the first half, but the reserves were able to keep the Hounds within reach against a Savannah team with a 9-5 record entering the match. Junior Katie Weiss was one of only two upperclassmen on the field in the first half and took on the responsibility of keeping the team calm.
“This is a bad field, hard game, hard weather, so I was trying to pick them up, tell them what to do and help them,” Weiss said.
Savannah scored the first goal of the game, but Maryville freshman Jalea Price had an answer. Price, who has been an excellent complementary piece to Johnson and All-State forward Arianne Skidmore offensively, was the focal point of the attack with those two and Kennedy Kurz sitting.
“I enjoy it,” Price said. “I like playing with those girls — they are really fun to play with. I feel like we work well together once we get our groove going.”
Price also shifted from the outside of the formation to the middle. She used her speed to make a run and score in the 12th minute.
“I feel like this formation works really well,” Price said.
Savannah’s confidence against their rival school which had beaten them 25-straight times and out-scored them 146-12 in that span grew and they scored two more goals to end the half with a 3-1 lead.
The trash talk coming from the Savannah team and crowd was noticed by the Spoofhounds.
“It felt awesome especially on their home field,” Weiss said. “The way they were acting and the way they were playing, it was really nice to beat them.”
The eight varsity Spoofhounds warmed up at halftime, but Gonzalez stuck with his younger players early in the half. Savannah added one more goal for a 4-1 lead and that is when the Maryville substitutions began.
“It was really just a confidence boost,” Weiss said of her fellow starters beginning to check in. “I was like, ‘Here we go, let’s pick it up.’”
The Maryville goals shortly followed with Skidmore scoring twice and Johnson scoring once in the span of just over two minutes to tie the game at 4-4 with 16 minutes left.
“We came out there really confident,” Johnson said. “We knew we could beat this team any day, any type of weather. We had a disadvantage of course because they had the heads start which made them cocky. It just made the game more interesting though.”
Three minutes later, freshman Ryesen Stiens scored on a header to give Maryville its first lead at 5-4.
Savannah, who came into the game with its highest winning percentage since 2010, showed their improvement and resolve. Savannah shut out Maryville over the final 13 minutes of regulation and tied the game with 7:16 left.
The Spoofhound team, which was largely not even in kindergarten the last time Savannah when the girls’ soccer version of the Highway 71 Showdown, wasn’t going to let that streak end on Monday.
Johnson, a Wayne State signee, found the back of the net for her second goal of the night and turned her focus back to her homework.
The Spoofhounds will return to the Hound Pound on Thursday for Senior Night against Cameron. They travel to Council Bluffs-Thomas Jefferson on Friday before hosting Savannah next Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.