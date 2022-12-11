22-12-15 MHSPVB DQ2.jpg
Maryville junior Derek Quinlin drops off a pass on Saturday at the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Fans who made the trip out to the Hound Pound on Saturday were treated to a couple teams playing as well as anyone in the state at their respective classes. Maryville handed Platte Valley its first loss of the season, 76-55.

“It was awesome,” Maryville senior Caden Stoecklein said. “As a team, we always want to play fast. The crowd was amazing today."

