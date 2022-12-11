MARYVILLE, Mo. — Fans who made the trip out to the Hound Pound on Saturday were treated to a couple teams playing as well as anyone in the state at their respective classes. Maryville handed Platte Valley its first loss of the season, 76-55.
“It was awesome,” Maryville senior Caden Stoecklein said. “As a team, we always want to play fast. The crowd was amazing today."
Both teams are known for playing fast and making shots. It was Spoofhound sophomore Peyton McCollum who was making shots early with eight quick points including two 3-pointers.
“The energy that we started with was just phenomenal,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “Peyton McCollum having eight points in a row to start the game.”
A Spoofhound dunk by Keaton Stone made the Maryville lead 16-9, but two 3-pointers from Matt Jermain brought Platte Valley back within 18-15.
Maryville point guard Caden Stoecklein closed the first quarter with an old-fashioned 3-point play and opened the second quarter with a basket from beyond the arc for a 6-0 run and a 24-15 lead.
“Coach Stoecklein was telling us before the game that this might be our only size advantage of the season,” Caden Stoecklein said. “We definitely wanted to take advantage of it with driving lanes and the offensive boards.”
After Alex Mattson made it 24-17, Maryville went on 20-5 in the second quarter with Stoecklein responsible for nine of those points. Mattson made a shot right before the half to make the margin 44-24.
“When we can stop their shooters and we can make shots, we are going to win a lot of ball games like that,” Stone said.
The teams went back and forth in the third quarter and Maryville took a 61-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
The two teams cleared their respective benches late in the game as Maryville coasted to a 21-point win.
“I think we matched their energy and our guys, for the most part, followed the game plan,” Matt Stoecklein said. “They are getting better at that.”
Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain says his team, which hadn’t had a challenge to this point in the season, will benefit from seeing the Spoofhound team.
“We talked about that up until now we haven’t faced someone who handles the ball well and executes offensively and defensively,” Jermain said. “What I said is that I wish we could play them about every three weeks because they help us get better."
Platte Valley was balanced with 15 points from Memphis Bliley and 13 each from Matt Jermain and Mattson. Brandon McQueen added nine.
“I thought we did a good job of continuing to compete,” Tim Jermain said.
The senior duo of Stoecklein and Stone had 23 and 20 points respectively while McCollum had 12 and Delton Davis had nine.
Maryville will next play on Thursday at Bishop Leblond. Platte Valley will look to get back on track at home against East Atchison on Tuesday.
“I think we are so ready,” Stone said. “We all want it this year. We are all locked in voluptuously. We just want everything this year.”