23-03-23 Track MHS Ella2.jpg
Maryville junior Ella Schulte runs the 60-meter hurdles on Saturday in the Hughes Fieldhouse. She took fourth in the event. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — One of the benefits of having the Northwest Missouri State track and field team, along with the Hughes Fieldhouse, in Maryville is that teams from all over the tri-state area descended on Maryville on Saturday to compete alongside the Maryville Spoofhounds and Nodaway Valley Thunder in their season-opening meet.

The Northwest Missouri High School Invitational attracted large schools form Iowa and Nebraska to participate in the indoor meet with 24 schools meeting in the Hughes Fieldhouse.

