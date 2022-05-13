PLATTSBURG, Mo. — This may be Maryville pitcher Peyton McCollum’s first season of varsity baseball, but the freshman has seen an example or two about how momentum can affect a postseason run.
“It is huge,” McCollum said. “It is just like my dad winning the MIAA Tournament and then going to the regional. His team is all confident so they win it.”
Confidence has helped fuel 3-straight national titles for Ben McCollum’s Northwest Missouri State basketball program. Spoofhound baseball certainly isn’t to that level of dynasty, but the Hounds are playing their best baseball of the year at the right time.
On Thursday, Maryville (11-8) made the road trip to Plattsburg (24-8) and handed the Tigers just their second losses in their last 16 games.
After finishing off Tuesday’s 6-0 shutout of Bishop LeBlond with the last three outs, Peyton McCollum got the ball to start the game against Plattsburg. The freshman has made nine appearances (three starts) and is 3-1 with a 4.25 ERA this season.
“I’ve kinda just settled in with AP (Adam Patton) being my catcher and him doing a great job back there calling pitches,” McCollum said. “Then just knowing that I have a defense and I don’t have to strike everyone out all the time.”
McCollum had a lead to work with before he ever took the mound on Thursday. Senior Connor Drake led off with a walk, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on a throwing error as he stole third.
Plattsburg was able to answer in the home half of the second inning with a 2-out rally. A single, a walk and a single from the 7-8-9 in the Tiger order knotted the game at 1-1.
Neither team scored in the third inning, but Maryville’s bats got going in the fourth with Cooper Loe, Adam Patton and Blake Katen each singling to start the inning. Katen, Canon Creason and Boston Hageman drove in runs with singles and Drake earned a bases-loaded walk to push the lead to 5-1.
McCollum found adversity in the fourth inning with his first pitch of the inning being lost in the lights — a problem both teams endured. Then a dropped third strike on a wild pitch meant that instead of two outs, there were two base runners.
A balk added to the frustration, but the Spoofhound defense made a big play to help McCollum settle back in. On a single to left field, Hageman came up firing and threw a runner out at the plate. It was the second outfield assist of the game after Drake threw a runner out at home to end the third inning.
“Hosing somebody out from the outfield like that is maybe the best momentum changer besides maybe a home run,” Hageman said. “It is probably the best momentum changer on defense.”
The lights got Maryville once more in the inning with a fly ball going over Drake’s head in center and allowing two more runs to score and trim the lead to 5-4. McCollum struck out the next batter and the Spoofhounds’ lone senior immediately apologized to his freshman pitcher as he got to the dugout.
The offense had their senior captain and their freshman pitcher’s backs in the fifth inning with a well-executed, small-ball approach. After Patton was hit by a pitch, Katen singled to put two on with no outs.
Sophomore Don Allen laid down a perfect bunt down the third-base line for a single to load the bases. Hageman followed that with his own bunt single with a throwing error by the third baseman. The play resulted in three runs scoring and Hageman ending up on third base.
“That is fun because I know that when I’m playing and a team lays down a perfect bunt that you can’t do anything on, it is frustrating,” Hageman said. “When me and Don got them back-to-back, it was amazing.”
Spencer Scott drove in Hageman with a groundout and the Spoofhound lead was 9-4.
Plattsburg got two back in the fifth inning as Drake relieved McCollum, but the offense continued to work as well. Loe and Katen each got their third hits of the day and Maryville pushed across another run for a 10-6 lead — a lead that would hold as Drake finished the game with two shutout frames.
“I needed a lot of confidence — which I gained over the summer,” Katen said of his .468 batting average this year. “Just confidence saying I can and actually pulling through and doing it for my team and myself.”
Loe and Katen each finished with 3-for-4 days at the plate. Drake threw three scoreless innings in relief while McCollum got the win on the mound.
“It is fun to see Peyton pitch,” Hageman said. “Standing in left field, I can see his curveball break and confusing the heck out of batters.”
Maryville now heads into the Class 4, District 16 Tournament as the second seed. The Spoofhounds will play third-seeded Chillicothe on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph. A win would mean a district championship game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“I really like how we are playing right now,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said. “We are coming together as a team and peaking at the right time.”