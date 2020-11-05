COLUMBIA, Mo. – Even though the Maryville Spoofhounds had dominated the northwest Missouri area all season, the expectation at state was to finish somewhere around sixth place. But Thursday afternoon at Gans Creek, the Spoofhounds exceeded expectations, finishing third as a team with 139 points.
“I’m all emotions, just every emotion,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “Running up this way (finish line) I thought I saw Maryville from a distance. I did peek down there as I was waiting for Jake to come through and saw that we were in fourth place and thought, holy cow”
Maryville’s lead runner, Garrett Dumke, came into the event with high expectations. The senior runner finished eighth in the race with a time of 16:26.4 and did so on an ankle that he rolled on Wednesday.
“Yesterday, not knowing if I could race today and today just trying to finish the race, finishing eighth and third as a team is just incredible,” Dumke said. “I knew that whether I though I could race or not, I was going to go to the start line and see what I could do. I just wanted to try and finish the race all the way through.”
The other medalist for the Spoofhounds was junior Jag Galapin. Galapin hovered near the top-25 early in the race but jumped into the top-15 midway through to finish 14th with a time of 16:57.9.
“It was phenomenal, so great,” Galapin said. “It feels like a dream, honestly. It’s like you take a nap in the afternoon and you wake up and you got third. I thought sixth was the best we could do. I just think it’s crazy what we did and made school history for cross country.”
Maryville junior Cale Sterling finished 27th, just two spots from medaling in the race. Sterling missed the 25th spot by five seconds, but Bade said his effort was still important in getting the team to third place.
“Cale, with the heartbreak, being so close to 25th,” Bade said. “But team-wise, that was big for us. If he had packed it in and said I can’t do it, then we wouldn’t be here.”
Even though he didn’t medal, Sterling was happy with his performance and his team’s performance.
“I’m feeling pretty good, I’m glad I set a personal record and I’m really excited about the team winning a trophy,” Sterling said.
Freshman Connor Blackford finished 41st in his first state meet with a time of 17:44.1. Senior Jake Walker finished 135th with a time of 19:47.9 and Mason Marriott finished 144th with a time of 20:17.9.
“Jake stepped up big, setting a personal record by 40 seconds,” Bade said.
Bade was happy with both of his seniors, especially Dumke’s performance with an injured ankle.
“So Garrett rolled his ankle yesterday at the end of practice, pretty badly,” Bade said. “He had a STIM on it the whole way down. It just improved steadily on the drive down and we got our numbers, did a little jog around the parking lot and said, ‘I can do this.’ Him finishing eighth was phenomenal. Phenomenal.”
The Spoofhounds will go into next season having to replace Dumke and Walker, but Bade believes that Maryville’s freshmen class can go a long way in trying to fill those roles.
“We have four really good runners in eighth grade right now that did really well in cross country,” Bade said. “Two really good runners, and two that give them a few years and they can be right there — if they want to be.
"I get to go back to school tomorrow and tell them what we just did, and if that’s not exciting to them, then I don’t know what else we can do. I’ll probably take the darn trophy to school to tell you the truth. Yeah, we lose one and five, but the potential is there.”