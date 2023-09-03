KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon’s Barstow Tournament championship game showed that the Maryville Spoofhounds are ready to compete with anyone on their schedule — falling 3-2 in overtime to Class 2 power Barstow who own nine district championships and two state championships in the last 12 years.
“To make it to the championship of a hard tournament, it was great,” Maryville senior Kason Teale said. “We are a Class 1 team — we beat a Class 3 team. … Being able to come out here and dominate the two games we did win and then come out here and really challenge Barstow — who is a good side — overall, I think we did really well.”
The biggest positive from the performance may have come in the aftermath of the game though. Just 37 seconds into overtime, Maryville was called for a penalty in the box, awarding Barstow a penalty kick which 2022 All-State Honorable Mention midfielder Cale Williams put just outside the right-side dive of Jaxson Staples for the win.
The Maryville crowd disagreed with the call and some of the players were grumbling to themselves about it in the postgame, but senior captains Teale and Staples were not going to hear any of it.
The message from the All-State duo was that calls went both ways during the match and that the Spoofhounds just needed to play better to finish off a quality opponent. In previous seasons, Teale and Staples have had their moments of frustration when something would go against the Spoofhounds. As seniors, they have become the ones calming their teammates.
The Spoofhounds completed a 3-game run in the tournament, 2-1 and with the second-place plaque. Maryville opened the tournament on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Lone Jack with goals by Tuan Jacobson and two from Anmol Prabhakar.
“We came together as a team,” Landon Baker said. “We improved a lot from the first game.”
They came back Thursday with a 2-1 win over Class 3 Warrensburg. Teale had two goals in the game while Staples saved a pair of penalty kicks.
That set up a final with Barstow. The Spoofhounds brought the game to the Knights early with pressure defense from its forwards and midfield.
“We are a very well-conditioned team,” Teale said. “I would say we are probably one of the most conditioned teams in the state right now. All the teams we play, they sub a lot. We keep our solid 11 or 12 players in the whole two halves. Pressing high was very important for us.”
The pressure created a lot of opportunities, but the Spoofhounds were unable to finish until 12 minutes into the match with Teale stealing a ball, crossing over his defender, then firing it past the keeper into the back of the net.
“We were pressing high from the very beginning,” Teale said. “I just knew that eventually their center backs would break under pressure. I was able to get the ball under pressure and just put it near-post on their goalie.”
Barstow answered back on a rare first-half opportunity with a long shot by Mateo Mountford for the equalizer. In the second half, Barstow cashed in a corner-kick opportunity with Owen Snyder scoring.
Maryville fought back with Teale being fouled in the box and draining the penalty kick with 8:32 left.
That set up overtime and the Barstow walk-off goal.
Maryville will be back in tournament play on Tuesday with the Excelsior Springs Tournament where they will face more schools larger than themselves. Maryville plays North Kansas City at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. A win will earn them a semifinal against Excelsior Springs on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. A loss puts them in Saturday’s fifth-place game at 8:30 a.m.
“Obviously the outcome is not what we wanted,” Maryville assistant coach Justin Staples said of the tough competition. “I think it is a great way for the team to kinda find their role, find their position and get the idea of how to play together.”