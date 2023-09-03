23-09-07 MHSSoc Teale5.jpg
Maryville senior Kason Teale battles for the ball against Barstow on Saturday in Kansas City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon’s Barstow Tournament championship game showed that the Maryville Spoofhounds are ready to compete with anyone on their schedule — falling 3-2 in overtime to Class 2 power Barstow who own nine district championships and two state championships in the last 12 years.

“To make it to the championship of a hard tournament, it was great,” Maryville senior Kason Teale said. “We are a Class 1 team — we beat a Class 3 team. … Being able to come out here and dominate the two games we did win and then come out here and really challenge Barstow — who is a good side — overall, I think we did really well.”

