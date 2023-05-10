23-05-18 MHSTen Jaxson.jpg
Maryville junior Jaxson Staples returns a ball on Wednesday in Savannah. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Spoofhounds’ white whale remained elusive on Wednesday evening as top-seeded Savannah picked up a fourth-straight district title with a 5-2 win over Maryville.

The Spoofhounds were the last team to beat Savannah for a district title in 2018, since then Maryville has a 44-13 record with all 13 losses coming against Savannah. The struggles in the Highway-71 Showdown continued on Wednesday night for the Hounds as they hoisted the district runner-up plaque for a fourth-straight time.

