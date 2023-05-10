SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Spoofhounds’ white whale remained elusive on Wednesday evening as top-seeded Savannah picked up a fourth-straight district title with a 5-2 win over Maryville.
The Spoofhounds were the last team to beat Savannah for a district title in 2018, since then Maryville has a 44-13 record with all 13 losses coming against Savannah. The struggles in the Highway-71 Showdown continued on Wednesday night for the Hounds as they hoisted the district runner-up plaque for a fourth-straight time.
“Different circumstances and maybe we could have pulled out the win, but hopefully next year with all of our players coming back, all of our top six, we can really win,” Maryville junior Kason Teale said.
Savannah played a smart strategy move in the doubles rotation, pairing all-state junior Cole Horton and the team’s No. 6 player Cale Higer doubles and making them the No. 2 team to face district doubles champions Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples.
“He just puts it away so well that you literally feel like you can’t do anything about it,” Staples said of Horton.
Teale and Staples have been a dominant pairing all season long, but Horton is simply a different level of player from anyone else in the district or MEC. The 2-time state third-place singles player was everywhere against Teale and Staples and won 8-1.
“Any time you play Cole — doubles, singles, even if we had three or four people on the court — we probably weren’t going to win because Cole is just better than everyone else,” Teale said with a laugh. “It is a lot of fun to play him. It is fun to mess around. It makes us better, but there was really no chance we were beating him.”
The No. 1 doubles match was actually probably the No. 2 match, but with how the rules for doubles pairings go, it took the top spot. District doubles runners-up Evan Heftye and Noah Gould cruised to an 8-2 win over Maryville’s Kristian Mendez and Landon Baker.
The toss-up match of doubles and a must-win for Maryville came in the No. 3 doubles match where the rearranging of doubles pairing gave Savannah a boost with Connor Herbert moving down to play with Brighton Kurre. The duo was able to pick up a 9-8 (7-5) tiebreaker win over George Groumoutis and Will Sheil.
By the time the tiebreaker was done, Horton had already wrapped up his singles win over Mendez. That left the Spoofhounds needing to sweep the last five matches for a district title.
Teale and Staples each bounced back in singles with Teale beating Heftye in a tiebreaker 10-4 and Staples winning in straight sets over Herbert.
Savannah secured the win with Gould winning in straight sets over Groumoutis.
The team season ends for the Spoofhounds, but they are slated to return all six varsity players next season. They will graduate seniors Colby Bowles, Nathan Yocum and Eli Hawkins.
“We will definitely miss the seniors,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “They’ve been here all four years. They had to put up with the year of having two weeks of practice and then not even getting to have a season. They stuck it out and I’m really sad to see them all go.”
The individual season continues for Mendez, Teale and Staples on Friday in Warrensburg at sectionals. Teale and Staples will play Knob Noster’s Isaac Courter and Chance Howard for a place at state while Mendez will play Marshall’s Erian Jones for his spot.
“We are really excited,” Staples said. “We’ve looked into the other team a lot and we are really excited because we feel prepped and ready to go.”