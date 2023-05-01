04-05-27 MHSGlf Ethan2.jpg
Maryville junior Ethan Scott studies the green on Monday in Cameron. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CAMERON, Mo. — It was a struggle on Monday for Maryville at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament. Junior No. 1 golfer Jacob Scott exemplified that struggle with a season-worst 92.

But the Spoofhounds had their teammate’s back, just as Scott has picked his teammates up numerous times this season. The other four varsity golfers had their scores count and it was good enough to get Maryville to a conference runner-up finish behind powerhouse Bishop LeBlond.

