CAMERON, Mo. — It was a struggle on Monday for Maryville at the Midland Empire Conference Tournament. Junior No. 1 golfer Jacob Scott exemplified that struggle with a season-worst 92.
But the Spoofhounds had their teammate’s back, just as Scott has picked his teammates up numerous times this season. The other four varsity golfers had their scores count and it was good enough to get Maryville to a conference runner-up finish behind powerhouse Bishop LeBlond.
“It just goes to the depth, because our No. 1 golfer had a bad day today, and you have those bad days,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said. “I told him, it is better today than next Monday. If you are going to have a bad day, conference is better than districts.”
Maryville managed two medalists as Ethan Scott and Dylan Groomer tied for ninth with 84s.
“I feel like I hit some greens,” Ethan Scott said. “I didn’t really drive the ball well. I didn’t putt well. A lot of things just weren’t going well. It was still ok, but a lot of things can be improved on. My putting needs to be better.”
LeBlond dominated the top of the medal stand with four golfers in the top-5 including No. 4 Davis Jungbluth winning the tournament with a 74. Sam Schoeberl tied with Cameron’s Brady Stice with a 76 while Tim Johnston had a 77 and Pat Johnston had a 79 to tie Benton’s Kamden Morlock.
“There were some really low scores that came in today to win this cause it was brutal out there,” Ricks said. “It was cold, it was windy, and it wasn’t just windy, it was gusty.”
The wind played a major factor on Monday and while the Spoofhounds struggled with it, it provided excellent practice for any possible conditions at districts and state the next two weeks.
“It is good to play in (the wind),” Ethan Scott said. “You try to figure out what you rely on or what to work on more. Or just play different shots cause you aren’t always going to have a perfect day when you play golf.”
For Groomer, he was happy with the way he was able to handle the wind, but his short game prevented him from an even lower round.
“I was hitting the irons good today, driver was bombing 300 down the middle,” Groomer said. “Then, short game, I couldn’t do that. I couldn’t chip or putt.”
Senior Marcus Henggeler just missed out on a medal by finishing 11th overall with an 86. Sophomore Jack Dinsdale finished with a 91.
Ricks pointed out to her golfers following the meet that it is better to learn from struggles this week rather than next week at districts.
“I think it is Arnold Palmer’s quote that ‘golf is a game of inches and the most important are the six inches between your ears.’ I think it is mental, just being able to block out that bad shot,” Ricks said. “Today was brutal and you are going to have bad shots, but you have to go to the next shot and think positive and play with confidence. … That was a good dose of that today.”
Maryville faces a loaded Class 3, District 4 which includes returning Class 2 state runner-up Barstow and returning Class 3 state runner-up LeBlond. With only two automatic team-bids to state, the Spoofhounds will need to be sharp.
The district tournament is Monday at the Shirkey Golf Course in Richmond.
“We got to focus more,” Groomer said. “Keep our minds clear during the round and don’t get angry over bad shots.”
Richmond Invitational
Maryville got a look at the district course in Richmond on Friday at the Richmond Invitational and took fourth in the 21-team tournament, behind Bishop LeBlond, Summit Christian Academy and Barstow.
Jacob Scott and Marcus Henggeler each shot an 82 to tie for 11th while Jack Dinsdale tied for 20th with an 86 and Dylan Groomer tied for 24th with an 87. Ethan Scott tied for 31st in 102-golfer field with an 88.