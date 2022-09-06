CLARINDA, Iowa — The Spoofhound volleyball team is very young and inexperienced outside of seniors Kennedy Kurz, Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon. The team was thrown into the fire on Saturday in the Clarinda Tournament — facing five schools from Iowa.
Maryville coach Bailey Cook liked the opportunity to face some teams they don’t usually see and get some valuable experience early in the season.
“It was really good for us,” Cook said. “When I was asked to play in this tournament, I immediately said yes, because it was a fairly close tournament and super early in the season so I knew it would benefit us.”
Maryville passed the test, taking second in the tournament.
The Spoofhounds opened the tournament against Shenandoah and the Fillies took the first set 21-15. Maryville bounced back and won a tight second set 21-19 and third set 15-10.
Vierthaler had eight kills while Pettlon had a stellar all-around match with six kills and team-high eight assists. She added 15 digs while only Kurz had more with 20.
“This year, we’ve really focused on how we come out in tournaments,” Vierthaler said. “In the past, we’ve come out groggy and sleepy. This year, we really focused that we were going to come out strong.”
Clarinda pushed Maryville to a third set as well after the Spoofhounds took the first set 21-18, lost the second 21-15 and won the third 15-9. The Cardinals had no answer for Vierthaler, who had 14 kills. Sabryn Lager and Kurz were second on the team with three kills.
Pettlon had 19 assists while Bryna Grow added four.
“You definitely see the girls grow,” Pettlon said of the busy tournament day. “When I was a freshman, I was always nervous to play. In the beginning, they are always nervous and then they kinda come out of their shell and you see their personalities. It is a lot of fun.”
The Spoofhounds improved to 3-0 on the day with a sweep of West Central Valley (21-5, 21-10). Vierthaler kept her busy day going with nine kills and no errors.
That set the Spoofhounds up for their final two matches against ranked teams. Class 1A No. 11 Tri-Center was the first opponent and Maryville took the first set 21-16.
Vierthaler gave the Spoofhounds the lead with three-straight kills to turn a 5-6 deficit into a 8-6 lead. Tri-Center clawed within 15-14, but an ace from Kurz and a kill by Lager helped propel the Hounds to victory.
Addison Weldon drew the Hounds even at 7-7 in the second set, but Tri-Center went on a 4-0 run to take control of the set and pulled away for a 21-14 win.
“She has really stepped up for us as well, being another go-to hitter,” Cook said of Weldon. “Her energy is amazing on the court.”
Vierthaler had a kill to even the third set at 6-6, but Tri-Center went on a 6-0 run to essentially put the set and match away and won 15-7.
Olivia Stanley had four blocks against Tri-Center while Vierthaler had 11 kills, Kurz had 17 digs and Pettlon had 14 assists.
Maryville had a chance to win the tournament against Class 1A No. 9 Sidney in their final match. The Cowgirls were able to hold off the Spoofhounds with a 2-1 win (21-17, 12-21, 15-11).
The first set was a battle with a Pettlon ace putting Maryville up 11-10 and a Vierthaler ace tied it at 13-13, but Sidney went on a 5-0 run to take command and earn the win in the first set.
Maryville bounced back with a dominant second set. Weldon had a strong second set with a couple kills early to help Maryville grab the lead and get to the 21-12 set win.
“That is all I ask for,” Vierthaler said. “When we get down, can we come back? Can we fight? That truly shows who our team is.”
Sidney jumped on Maryville early in the second set with a 8-0 run to grab a 9-2 lead. Maryville battled back to within 13-11 on a Weldon kill, but couldn’t fully catch up as Sidney took the tournament championship.
Vierthaler had 14 kills while Weldon had four. Kurz had 12 digs. Pettlon had 13 assists and Grow had seven.
“Bryna has really stepped up and it gives Anastyn a chance to hit, who is another hard hitter and smart player who can place it,” Cook said. “Having Bryna able to do that with her defense and setting, she has been doing really well.”
Clarinda was third in the tournament while Shenandoah was fourth, Tri-Center was fifth and West Central Valley took sixth.
East Buchanan 3, Maryville 0
The Bulldogs swept Maryville 25-23, 25-10 and 25-21 last Thursday in Gower.
Vierthaler had 12 kills while Weldon added six. Stanley had five blocks. Kurz had 17 digs and Pettlon had 15. Pettlon had 13 assists.