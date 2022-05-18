SEDALIA, Mo. — The Spoofhounds completed their 2022 golf season in the style they had hoped with all five golfers competing at the state tournament. Maryville took fifth in the MSHSAA Class 3 State Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Sedalia Country Club.
Senior Trevin Cunningham capped high-school career with the Spoofhounds’ best finish of the day — tying for 24th with an 80 on Monday and a 77 on Tuesday.
“It is just fun,” Cunningham said. “It is so unlike any other tournament you play in all year. It feels like you are somewhat of a professional out here.”
Cunningham has been a varsity starter since his freshman season and qualified for state in each season, but coach Brenda Ricks has talked this season about Cunningham’s growth as a leader for the team. The team’s lone senior feels that growth in himself as well.
“I just noticed that I started caring much more about what Jack, Marcus and the Scotts were shooting,” Cunningham said. “It was more just about me before this year, but I realized that I needed to step up and when they needed help, I’d help. It made it more fun as a team and made it more worth it.”
That came to the forefront on Tuesday as Cunningham felt the personal disappointment of missing a top-15 place and a state medal, but was happy for the Spoofhounds’ No. 5 golfer Marcus Henggeler who shot a personal-best round in a tournament to finish with an 89 on Tuesday after a 91 on Monday.
“It is awesome,” Cunningham said. “I’ve tried to help Marcus as much as I can, and he is not afraid to ask me like, ‘Trevin, what am I doing wrong?’ He’s been close to 89 a couple times and for him to finally get it in the last tournament of the year, hopefully it will breed some confidence going into next year for him.”
Henggeler found himself in a tough spot as the veteran No. 5 golfer with a very talented freshman class nipping at his heels all season for that fifth varsity spot. Henggeler was fazed though and played his best golf of the season at the end of the year to secure his own spot in the state tournament and shoot a quality two rounds.
“He has worked hard,” Ricks said.
Henggeler finished in 65th place in the tournament with a two-day 180.
“Comparing yesterday to today, I played it smarter, hit more fairways and my putting was much better,” Henggeler said. “It was also fun, so when you are enjoying it, you play better.”
The Scott brothers, Jacob and Ethan, participated in their second-straight state tournament. The sophomores had an up-and-down weekend, but Ethan Scott improved by seven strokes from Monday to Tuesday.
Ethan Scott shot an 82 on Tuesday to secure a 45th-place finish. He enjoyed the aspect of a multiple-day tournament with a practice round on Sunday and scoring rounds on Monday and Tuesday which reminded him of a professional tournament.
“It is great when you have a practice round because you don’t have to just show up and try to shoot something,” Ethan Scott said. “If you dig yourself a hole, you can bounce back.”
Jacob Scott finished a stroke behind his brother for the weekend and tied for 48th. Monday was his strongest round with an 82 as he struggled Tuesday with a 90.
Freshman Jack Dinsdale finished with a 2-day 177 to tie for 61st. He and Henggeler each made their state-tournament debuts this weekend.
Maryville will return four state qualifiers next season with only Cunningham graduating. With the depth of the lineup this year, the Spoofhounds are optimistic about their future.
“We wanted to get one of the plaques,” Ricks said, referencing the trophies for the top-4 teams. “But we will get one next year.”