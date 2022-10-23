SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Spoofhound volleyball program has grown into one of the standard bearers in northwest Missouri, having advanced to at least the district championship in each of the last six seasons.
The first four of those seasons, the cast of characters was one that Maryville got to know well with All-State players Serena Sundell, Macy Loe and Morgan Stoecklein coming up through the program and growing it to the point where their senior class led the program to the school’s first state championship in a girls sport.
After that season, the team replaced all but one starter and all but three varsity players and the program has proven that it has staying power beyond just one special team or one special class.
Last year was seen as a rebuilding year, but the Hounds still advanced to a district championship match where they fell to Cameron. Then they lost five seniors again, plus second-leading kill-getter Ava Dumke to injury before this season, but the team has simply continued to find success and grow together.
“It is everything that we’ve been working towards,” Maryville coach Bailey Cook said. “We knew that we were a very young team coming out in the beginning of the season. … From game to game to game, the growth has just been amazing. It is hard to put a word to it.”
That growth has been on display in the district tournament where the Spoofhounds have avenged two regular-season losses with sweeps. On Thursday, the Hounds swept Lafayette who beat them 3-1 in their most-recent matchup.
The revenge tour continued on Saturday with a matchup against defending district champion Cameron — a team that swept a short-handed Spoofhound squad in the regular season. The Hounds rolled to a dominant 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of the Dragons.
“Last year, they did beat us in the district championship, so that was kinda like our goal — we wanted to get revenge, we want to come back and get a win against them,” senior Rylee Vierthaler said. “To do it in the district tournament feels really good.”
Finally healthy — with the exception of Dumke — the Spoofhounds have gone into this tournament with confidence flowing from their three senior captains Kennedy Kurz, Anastyn Pettlon and Vierthaler down through the underclassmen they are relying on.
“It all kinda comes back to Coach (Ben) McCollum’s talk,” Vierthaler said. “Every time that we either make a mistake or make a good play, it should always be the same mindset every time. That is: attack the ball, attack the ball. Next point. Nothing about the last point, it is all about the next point.”
The underclassmen come into play in the middle and on the defensive block where the team has had to get younger without Dumke. The team’s block was stellar on Saturday led by freshmen Olivia Stanley and Brylee Acklin in the middle and with sophomores Sabryn Lager and Addison Weldon playing well alongside Vierthaler.
“I am so proud of the block,” Vierthaler said. “Our two freshmen were the ones that got up their hands and even some of our sophomores — it was all younger girls that got hands on that block. That has been what we’ve been focusing on a lot of the season and to see it finally click is just amazing.”
After Maryville won the first set, Cameron attempted to respond in the second with the first two points, but a 6-0 Spoofhound run highlighted by a block from Acklin and Lager put Maryville back in control. Acklin had another block later in the set as the Dragons got within four on two occasions, but never threatened the lead.
“Blocking is a hard concept to get nailed down, and there is still a lot of room to grow for those younger girls and their blocking, but that has been one of the largest areas of growth for these young girls,” Cook said.
Pettlon ended the set with two emphatic aces which got the Maryville student section, which made the Saturday trip to Savannah, on its feet.
The Spoofhounds have taken pride in developing threats around Vierthaler this season, but the third set was simply about Maryville having the best player on the floor and Cameron having no answer.
“She is able to do it all,” Cook said of Vierthaler. “If the ball is off the net or further inside, she is able to find it and find a way to put it down. That is why she is such a strong hitter.”
The Dragons hung in the match and were within 13-12 despite Vierthaler beginning to take command, but three-straight kills by the senior followed by a Pettlon kill grew the lead to 18-12. Cameron scored to stop the run, but then Vierthaler stepped up to serve and went on a 4-0 run which included an ace to grow the margin to 21-13.
The sweep sets up another rematch — this time with Benton. The Cardinals and the Spoofhounds have split their meetings this season with each team winning on their home floor. Now they meet in the middle in Savannah on Monday at 6 p.m., to decide a district championship.
“We know how to play as a team now,” Lager said. “We are getting way better.”