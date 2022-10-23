22-10-27 MHSVBCam Lager.jpg
Maryville sophomore Sabryn Lager gets a block against Cameron on Saturday in Savannah. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Spoofhound volleyball program has grown into one of the standard bearers in northwest Missouri, having advanced to at least the district championship in each of the last six seasons.

The first four of those seasons, the cast of characters was one that Maryville got to know well with All-State players Serena Sundell, Macy Loe and Morgan Stoecklein coming up through the program and growing it to the point where their senior class led the program to the school’s first state championship in a girls sport.

