Maryville junior Wyatt Garner wins the 100-meter dash on Thursday at the Hound Pound.

 KEN GARNER/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Senior Nights are supposed to be special for those athletes preparing to graduate. Not only was it special for those Spoofhound athletes competing in their last home meet, but it was extremely successful as both the Maryville boys and girls track and field team easily captured their respective championships.

The Spoofhound boys were dominant in winning the Maryville Invitational with 280 total points, which was nearly 200 points better than the next best team, which had 82 points. The girls were impressive in their first-place finish by scoring 166 total, besting the second-place team by more than 30 points.

