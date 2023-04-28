MARYVILLE, Mo. — Senior Nights are supposed to be special for those athletes preparing to graduate. Not only was it special for those Spoofhound athletes competing in their last home meet, but it was extremely successful as both the Maryville boys and girls track and field team easily captured their respective championships.
The Spoofhound boys were dominant in winning the Maryville Invitational with 280 total points, which was nearly 200 points better than the next best team, which had 82 points. The girls were impressive in their first-place finish by scoring 166 total, besting the second-place team by more than 30 points.
It was the last home meet for seniors Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Adrian McGee, Caden Stoecklein, Keaton Stone and Kort Watkins.
Flores said that after three years of competing in track and field he had not given it much thought until during this meet that this would be he and his fellow seniors final home event.
“It really goes by fast,” he said. “It’s a little sad honestly.”
Flores stated that he and his teammates are prepared for the home stretch of the season.
“I’m excited for it, we have a great team,” he said.
Stone won both the long jump and triple jump with distances of 20-07.75 and 41-11.5 feet respectively. The senior also won the pole vault with a height of 10-00 feet.
Flores also won the high jump with a jump of 5-foot-10.75 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.33.
Stoeklein beat his own school record with a first-place throw of 156-foot-3.25 with McGee taking third. Watkins won the shot put with a throw of 46-foot-4.75
There were many other Spoofhounds who took first place during the home meet.
Bradley Deering won the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:27.56 breaking a 36-year-old school record. Junior Connor Blackford was right behind him by a little over one second. Colton Berry took fifth in the race.
Junior Wyatt Garner won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.54. Sophomore Darren Dwight came in seventh place in the event.
Dylan Meyer won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.84 with fellow sophomore Dylan Masters in second place.
In throwing events, sophomore Carson Sterling won the discus with a distance of 142-foot-11.75 feet. Sophomore Titus McKim was sixth and Watkins came in eighth.
Maryville won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:32.01.
There were many other top eight finishes for Maryville.
Garner was second in the long jump, while freshman Sadler Viau and sophomore Kole Zarbano were third and fifth place in the triple jump. Viau was also second in the pole vault and freshman Shawn Mahoney was third.
In the 110-meter hurdles, the Spoofhounds finished second, third and fourth with Viau, Zarbano and Jonah Miller.
Sterling and freshman Phoenix Phillips came in second and third place in the shot put.
Junior Delton Davis and freshman Tuan Jacobson finished third and fourth respectively.
Raymond Zhao was third in the 3200m run and Vince Galapin was seventh.
In the 800m run, sophomores Dalton McDonough and Amol Prabhakar finished fifth and sixth.
Viau and Zarbano finished fifth and sixth respectively in the 300m hurdles.
Freshman Xander Brown was third in the high jump while Davis was fifth. Junior Wesley Snead was fourth in the javelin.
In boys relays, the 4x100-meter relay team came in second, third in the 4x800-meter relay and eighth in the 4x200-meter relay.
On the girls side, there were also a handful of winners.
Freshman Brylee Acklin won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.18 with junior Ella Schulte taking second place. Acklin won the triple jump with a leap of 33-foot-2.75.
Freshman Meah Schommer won the 800-meter run with a time of 5:58.82 with Avery Berry earning a seventh-place finish.
Junior Ainsley Watkins won the pole vault with a height of 7-foot-6.5, while sophomore Ellie Wilnerd won the discus with a toss of 96-foot-9.75
The girls relay teams had a winning day as the 4x100-meter team won with a time of 52.33. The 4x200-meter team won with a time of 1:49.82.
In the 100-meter hurdles, it was Schulte finishing second with Acklin taking third place.
Junior Ava Dumke was second in the javelin. Junior Lilian Auffert was third in the shot put with Rylee Hornbuckle taking fourth and freshman Jacy Snead came in third in the discus.
Freshman Isabella Kinderknecht was second in the 400-meter dash and sophomore Carleigh McElvain and freshman Taylor Shelton finished in sixth and seventh place.
Freshman Kora Grow and junior Jillian Bagley were third and fourth in the 100-meter dash, while junior Payton McGinness was eighth.
In the 800-meter run sophomores Katherine Pohren and Avery Derr were fourth and fifth.
Sophomore Kami Tobin and freshman Gwynn Bilke were seventh and eighth in the 200-meter dash. Bilke was also seventh in the long jump.