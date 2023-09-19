SAVANNAH, Mo. — Opponents of the Spoofhounds know that one player is not going to stop 2-time First Team All-State selection Kason Teale. That has led to the Spoofhounds taking advantage of some odd defensive looks as MEC play has opened.
Against Chillicothe last week, the Hornets didn’t attempt to mount any sort of attack and it stymied the Hounds for a 0-0 halftime score before Teale took over in the second half and scored a pair for a 2-0 win.
“Chillicothe was a little rough,” Maryville senior Lane Hazen said. “But today, we were connecting pretty well.”
On Monday, it was another opponent who was going to attempt to play defense and just stay in the game with Maryville as the Spoofhounds went to Savannah for the Highway 71 Showdown.
Maryville (7-1; 2-0 MEC) made the adjustment, and the Spoofhounds saw four different players score in a 6-1 rout of Savannah (1-6; 1-1 MEC).
“It felt really good to come out and score a few goals and get our morale up early,” Maryville senior Landon Baker said. “We built off it and worked the ball up the field a lot more than we did against Chillicothe. It brought us together as a team, and we finished strong.”
The goal that will be most remembered from the match was the final one where Baker found senior Gavin Wray for his first career goal. Wray has been a bulldog for the Spoofhound midfield for years and has been a big part of the winning recipe over the last four seasons.
“It feels really good to get one finally,” Wray said. “It was just a good pass from my teammate Landon.
“I was really thinking I could get one at least some time this year because of all the gaps I can find up the middle playing off Kason and those other guys in the middle.”
Baker was also a big part of the win with two goals — the first of the game on a header off a pass from Anmol Prabhakar. Baker feels that the Spoofhounds’ ability to play the ball in the air is a strength for them.
“It puts us in an advantage over other teams, cause they can’t really get up and get their head on the ball,” Baker said. “It is easier for us to find spots where the goalie can’t get to it.”
Teale got into the scoring column next as took the ball along the end line, weaving around defenders and tucked a confident strike into the corner of the net.
On the third goal of the day, Teale called to Baker to back up in the middle of the field and get on-sides. As soon as he did, Tucker Wilmes fed him for a goal.
“It is a lot different than being on the wing,” Baker said of his role. “We play through me more than me playing through. We bounce it off of me and out to Kason or out to our wings and try to get crosses back in so we can get it in the back of the net.”
The fourth and final goal of the half came from a sprinting Lane Hazen on the left side of the pitch. Hazen attempted to fire a cross, but the ball bent perfectly into the upper right corner of the net.
“I was going to cross it, but I just kicked it in the goal and it dropped right in,” Hazen said of his first goal of the season.
After the half, Savannah had their first chance to score of the night and cashed in with a penalty kick.
Maryville responded with plenty of pressure on the Savannah defense and eventually broke through with Tuan Jacobson and Prabhakar firing shots and the attacking rebounders causing an own goal from Savannah.
Wray put the icing on the victory with his goal as the Spoofhounds prepare for their home opener on Thursday against Cameron.
“We are putting the pieces together and figuring out where we need pieces at to make us succeed,” Baker said.