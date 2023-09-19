23-09-21 MHSSoc Lane lede.jpg
Maryville's Lane Hazen (16) smiles after his goal in Savannah on Monday night.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SAVANNAH, Mo. — Opponents of the Spoofhounds know that one player is not going to stop 2-time First Team All-State selection Kason Teale. That has led to the Spoofhounds taking advantage of some odd defensive looks as MEC play has opened.

Against Chillicothe last week, the Hornets didn’t attempt to mount any sort of attack and it stymied the Hounds for a 0-0 halftime score before Teale took over in the second half and scored a pair for a 2-0 win.

