23-09-14 MHSVB Claire2.jpg
Maryville junior Claire Nickerson rises up for a kill against Excelsior Springs on Tuesday in the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Alyssa Rezac knew the situation she was stepping into with an extremely young Spoofhound team, but one the 2022 MIAA Player of the Year thought she could help grow by the end of the season.

The Bearcat legend hasn’t seen her team’s hard work always translate into wins, but even when the team comes up short, she’s seeing that growth. That was the case on Tuesday night as the Spoofhounds (5-10-1) fell in four sets to Excelsior Springs at the Hound Pound.

