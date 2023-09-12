MARYVILLE, Mo. — Alyssa Rezac knew the situation she was stepping into with an extremely young Spoofhound team, but one the 2022 MIAA Player of the Year thought she could help grow by the end of the season.
The Bearcat legend hasn’t seen her team’s hard work always translate into wins, but even when the team comes up short, she’s seeing that growth. That was the case on Tuesday night as the Spoofhounds (5-10-1) fell in four sets to Excelsior Springs at the Hound Pound.
“I’m trying to get the girls to not focus on the now, but to focus on the postseason and long-term development of their skills and the team,” Rezac said.
The first set was back and forth the entire way with the team’s trading service runs. An Ava Dumke kill pulled the Hounds just two points from the victory at 23-20, but Dumke and fellow senior Bryna Grow rotated off the floor and Excelsior Springs went on a 5-0 run to end the set 25-23.
The young Spoofhounds refused to hang their heads though and immediately jumped on the Tigers in the second set. Trailing 5-4, they went on a 5-0 run with Claire Nickerson collecting a kill and sophomore Brylee Acklin collecting a pair to cap the run.
“I’m preaching to them to be aggressive the whole time throughout the match,” Rezac said. “The first set we had a little bit low energy, so I challenged them to pick that up in the second set, because usually with energy comes better play for us.”
The ultra-athletic Acklin earned four state medals at last year’s State Track and Field Championships. She has earned a bigger role for the volleyball team this season and has shown flashes of what she can become on the court.
“She is very explosive,” Rezac said. “She can definitely go up and hit the ball hard, but we are working on expanding her toolbox on developing some more shots and things she can do to mix it up.”
Another sophomore playing a huge role is Olivia Stanley. When the Tigers cut the lead to 13-11, Stanley stepped up with back-to-back kills. Junior Ellie Willnerd added another kill and Grow closed the run with an ace for a 17-11 lead.
“It is very, very nice to have our hitters spread,” Dumke said of the balanced offense. “I think it opens up everything for a lot more people.”
Excelsior Springs briefly halted the run, but Stanley picked up another kill to get Willnerd to the service line. Willnerd had three aces to highlight a 6-0 run and Acklin would eventually end the 25-13 win with a kill.
The Spoofhounds were tied in the third set at 7-7, but Excelsior Springs opened it up with a 5-0 run and never looked back for a 25-15 win.
The Hounds fell behind 12-5 in the fourth set, but fought back to within 17-15 with a block by Abigail Bowe and Acklin. That was as close as it would get though as they fell 25-17 and 3-1.
Maryville is back in action on Thursday at Lafayette.
“This team has a lot of fight and we get to see it every match,” Dumke said.
East Atchison 3, Maryville 2
On Monday, the Hounds fell 22-25, 25-27, 25-17, 25-11, 14-16 to Class 1 powerhouse East Atchison.
The Spoofhounds were led in kills by Ava Dumke’s 14, Olivia Stanley’s 12 and Brylee Acklin’s 10. Stanley added seven blocks while Acklin and Dumke each had five.
Bryna Grow had 22 assists while Payton Kurz had 14. Jalea Price added 24 digs while Ellie Willnerd had 14.
Twelve Courts Tournament
Maryville had a very successful Twelve Courts Tournament ran at HyVee Arena in Kansas City on Saturday. They began the tournament with 2-0 sweeps of Ewing Marion Kaufman and William Chrisman.
They tied Lathrop 1-1 and advanced to bracket play where they defeated Lincoln College Prep 2-1.
Stover won the championship match 2-0.
Bishop LeBlond 3, Maryville 0
Last Thursday, Bishop LeBlond picked up a 25-16, 25-20 and 25-19 sweep over the Spoofhounds.
Brylee Acklin had a team-high six kills. Jalea Price had two aces to go with 19 digs.