CAMERON, Mo. — Maryville coach Kelly Obley knows her team is a good shooting group, but on Wednesday night, her Spoofhounds turned in their best shooting display against one of their biggest tests of the year.
Maryville (11-7) made a season-high 12 3-pointers in a 54-50 win over Smithville (11-6) on Wednesday to secure a place in Saturday’s Cameron Tournament finals. The most impressive part of the 12 3-pointers is that they were equally spread between four players with Anastyn Pettlon, Rylee Vierthaler, Ava Dumke and Jalea Price each hitting three from long range.
“It unlocks a lot,” Vierthaler said. “That means they have to defend everything. They have to defend the drive. They have to guard everyone because everyone is a threat. That is awesome. Jalea and Ava are in the gym all the time and it showed tonight.”
Smithville struck first against Maryville and had an 18-13 lead early in the second quarter, but Vierthaler took the game over for the rest of the half.
A 7-0 personal run for the Spoofhound junior gave the Hounds a lead at 20-18, and when Smithville tied it, Vierthaler responded with a 3-pointer to widen the gap to 23-20.
“My teammates,” Vierthaler said when asked what worked so well in the second quarter. “They were setting screens. They were feeding me the ball and looking for me. I think that really helped me.”
Vierthaler found Price for the freshman’s third 3-pointer of the first half and that put the lead to four.
“This was the first time in a while where we had to play from behind, and the resiliency that the girls showed to not lose faith in what they were doing, but to keep attacking and trusting in each other and our offense was a difference,” Obley said.
After Smithville hit a 3-pointer of its own, Dumke got going with her first points of the night on a 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer and put Maryville in front 29-25.
Dumke carried that right over to the third quarter and hit a 3-pointer to open the half. The Warriors responded with a 9-0 run to retake the lead at 34-32.
Pettlon, who had been quiet since early in the first half, answered back with a 5-0 personal run to get Maryville back in front.
The teams traded punches the rest of the third quarter, but Dumke landed the last one with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Maryville a 40-38 lead.
“Those are momentum plays,” Obley said.
Vierthaler expanded that to 42-38 to open the third quarter, but the team’s leading scorer and rebounder twisted her ankle on a rebound and left the game in clear pain.
“Oh, I was sure I was getting myself back into the game,” Vierthaler said.
Smithville tied the game at 42-42, but Vierthaler was able to check back into the game and give her club the lead back for good with a 3-pointer.
“Rylee is tough,” Pettlon said. “She is going to keep playing. She is going to play through it even if it does hurt.”
Pettlon closed things out from there as the junior point guard scored the final nine points of the game for Maryville to hold off the Warriors attempts to rally.
Pettlon led all scorers with 21 points while Vierthaler added 15 and Dumke and Price each had nine.
“I think we have really been fixing, improving and growing each practice and each game,” Vierthaler said. “I think that is what really helped us get this win.”
Maryville advances to the finals on Saturday at 1 p.m. where Maryville will face Chillicothe (16-2). The No. 4 ranked team in Class 4 beat Lawson and Cameron to reach the finals.