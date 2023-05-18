PMac
Maryville sophomore Peyton McCollum pitches on Wednesday night 

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

LATHROP, Mo. — The people of the United States gathered for the first total solar eclipse in almost 100 years in 2017. While it hasn’t been 100 years, the Maryville Spoofhounds will play for their first district championship since 2017 after a 5-3 win over the Chillicothe Hornets on Wednesday night. Just as the moon stood between the earth and sun, the Savannah Savages are the only thing standing between the Spoofhounds and a district title.

“It’s really exciting just to get the chance to and the rivalry just makes it 10 times better,” Spoofhound senior Blake Katen said. “That extra edge of — we want it, and we will do what we can to get it.”

