LATHROP, Mo. — The people of the United States gathered for the first total solar eclipse in almost 100 years in 2017. While it hasn’t been 100 years, the Maryville Spoofhounds will play for their first district championship since 2017 after a 5-3 win over the Chillicothe Hornets on Wednesday night. Just as the moon stood between the earth and sun, the Savannah Savages are the only thing standing between the Spoofhounds and a district title.
“It’s really exciting just to get the chance to and the rivalry just makes it 10 times better,” Spoofhound senior Blake Katen said. “That extra edge of — we want it, and we will do what we can to get it.”
To get to Thursday’s championship game, the Spoofhounds first had to go through Chillicothe on Wednesday night. Maryville went with its top statiscal pitcher in the matchup, throwing sophomore Peyton McCollum.
McCollum entered the night with an ERA over just over a quarter of a run per nine innings and looked every bit of that for most of the night. The sophomore struck out the first three batters he faced, then used the strikeout to get all three outs in the second inning.
“For me, it was just throwing hard and making sure I was focusing on every pitch,” McCollum said. “Not to brag, but I felt like I was throwing harder than I have all year. I know my stuff and I know where to place it. I just have that confidence that I just know where it is going to go.”
Chillicothe starter Max Wagers sat the Spoofhounds down in order in the first inning but a mistake in the outfield allowed Maryville to find some life in the bottom of the second. Wagers started the inning by walking Katen, then retired the next two batters.
Gus McCollough was responsible for the second inning run, hitting a fly ball to right field that was missed by the Hornets right fielder. Katen scored from second base on the play, giving Maryville the lead.
The Spoofhounds added two more runs in the bottom of the third after Wagers retired the first two batters of the inning. Cooper Loe got things going with a single, then Adam Patton scored Loe on another fly ball to the outfield that was misread by the left fielder. Katen drove in the second run of the inning on a single.
McCollum cruised through the first three innings until finding some trouble in the top of the fourth. McCollum walked the first two batters of the inning, then allowed the Hornets first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to right field.
Chillicothe’s second run came with two outs in the inning, as a ground ball down the third base line was missed by the third baseman. McCollum walked the next batter before getting out of the jam with a fly ball to right field.
Boston Hageman got that run back for Maryville in the bottom of the fourth. Hageman reached on a walk, then stole second base. Hageman reached third as Wagers was called for a balk, then scored on a passed ball—giving Maryville a 4-2 lead.
Katen took over for McCollum with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. McCollum allowed just one earned run, one hit, and struck out six. McCollum said he felt a little pressure coming into the game, but his confidence helped keep the Hornets’ offense in check.
“The pressure does kind of weigh on you a little bit, but you can’t think about that in the moment,” McCollum said. “It’s easy to think about that when you’re up there worried and nervous about the next pitch, but you have to have the confidence to dial in.”
The Spoofhounds final run of the game came in the bottom of the sixth on a one-out single by Don Allen. Overall, Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier was pleased with what the offense was able to do.
“We were above average tonight,” Plackemeier said. “We’ve hit the ball better and we’ve hit the ball worse.”
Chillicothe made things slightly interesting in the bottom of the seventh despite its first two batters of the inning going down on Katen strikeouts. The next three Hornets combined for two singles, a walk, and a run drive in. But with the tying runs on base, Katen struck out Koby Wagers to end the game.
“When the first kid hit it up the middle, I thought he was going to hit me, so that was a little nerve-wracking,” Katen said. “Other than that, I tried to stay as calm as I could.”
Thursday night’s game will be the fourth meeting of the season between the Spoofhounds and Savages. Savannah has won two of those three games and scored an average of six runs per game.
Leading the Savannah offense is sophomore Landon Noland. Noland is batting .427 this season with 44 hits and 41 runs driven in. Junior Zayden Snapp sits second on the team with a .363 average and 32 RBI.
Savannah will turn to senior Ethan Dudeck on the mound. Dudeck is second on the team in innings pitched (39) and ERA (1.97). The Savannah senior has started eight games and enters with a 6-1 record.
“For us, it’s more about having fun and keeping confident,” McCollum said. “When we get down on ourselves, it’s just not like us and we just don’t play like we know we can. We have to have fun, cheer for each other, and have energy — I think that’s what it takes to beat Savannah.”