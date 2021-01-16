MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Spoofhounds used 11 three-pointers to take down the top-ranked Class 4A team in Iowa on Saturday afternoon. Maryville broke a school record for points in a game in its 94-75 win over the Glenwood Rams.
The record was special for the Spoofhounds because of the opponent, a team that beat them by 22 points a season ago.
“I think it came down to effort, down to attitude, that was a team that beat us by 20 points last year,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “I would definitely say that we were all on the same page today. Not only did we shoot the ball well, but we passed the ball well and the assist was probably the biggest play that we had tonight.
“It was definitely the best basketball game that I’ve seen on that court since I’ve been here.”
After going a combined 0-5 in the first 20 seconds, sophomore Anastyn Pettlon began the 3-point parade for the game’s first basket. Glenwood’s Elle Scarborough answered with a three on the Rams’ next possession. That 3-pointer was followed by a three from Serena Sundell.
The Spoofhounds scored 11 points over a two-minute stretch and 16 in the first four and a half minutes of the first quarter. Maryville extended its lead to seven late in the first only to have a 3-pointer from Abigail Hughes pull Glenwood back to within four. But the lead quickly grew to 10 with 3-pointers from Sundell and Rylee Vierthaler in the final 20 seconds of the quarter, giving the Spoofhounds a 27-17 lead.
After ending the first quarter with a three, Vierthaler began the second quarter with another 3-pointer. The sophomore forward was second on the team with 21 points Saturday in what Albrecht said was the best game he’s seen from his young player.
“It was the best game Rylee Vierthaler has ever played in a Lady Spoofhounds’ uniform,” Albrecht said. “I can say that no questions asked, and it wasn’t just because she scored over 20 points. It was also the way she guarded, the way she was strong with the ball, the way she took the ball strong to the basket and the way she shot the ball. She was on game today for sure.”
As is the case in most games, it was Sundell who was too much for the Rams to handle. Sundell scored 13 points in the second quarter and 24 total in the first half.
“I try to stay consistent with my mindset thinking that every team is going to give us its best shot and I need to be consistent,” Sundell said. “That was our biggest loss last year to Glenwood, so I knew I was going to have to come in and play well.”
The Spoofhound lead never fell below double digits in the second quarter. Sundell and Vierthaler once again scored the final two baskets of the quarter, helping Maryville to a 49-33 halftime lead.
“We all came out and played like we had nothing to lose and knowing that we were going to have to play our hardest,” Vierthaler said. “My teammates got me open and I just decided I was going to shoot it and not hesitate because we had to come out strong because they’re a really good team.”
Glenwood opened the second half with the first score, but the trio of Pettlon, Sundell and Vierthaler answered with a 6-0 run to give Maryville a 20-point lead. The Spoofhounds held steady, taking a 63-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
The final quarter took almost half an hour as Glenwood turned to fouls, despite trailing by more than 15 the entire quarter. The frustration shown by the Rams was a good feeling for Albrecht and the Spoofhounds.
“It felt really good, we knew what we were getting in to and we knew the type of opponent we were playing,” Albrecht said. “For us to come out and shoot the ball well and build that lead, it really gave the girls some confidence.”
Sundell scored 12 points in the fourth quarter while making all six of her free throw attempts. The senior finished with 45 points. Sundell said that this kind of performance can help them down the road.
“It’s exactly what we needed so that when we go into bigger games and the postseason, we’ll know we have the capability to come out and knock down shots,” Sundell said. “It was just so much fun to play like that and see the other team’s reaction.”
The win moves the Spoofhounds to 11-1 and despite back-to-back wins over ranked teams, the one loss against Platte Valley is not soon forgotten.
“It’s going to bug us, but it was also an eye-opener that we need to be prepared before every game,” Vierthaler said. “And I think that’s helped us every game since to come prepared mentally and physically.”
Maryville will next travel to Hamiton on Tuesday before returning home on Thursday to face Bishop LeBlond.