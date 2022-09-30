ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Coming into the season, Maryville tennis coach Nicole McGinness didn’t know what to expect from a roster that had basically no varsity experience returning.
Senior Jewl Galapin had played as the team’s No. 4 last season and sophomore Carsen Burns and senior Kloie Rouner played in a handful of matches as fill-ins last year. Other than that, it was a new roster for McGinness.
The results in the win/loss column didn’t end up as the team had hoped with a 1-13 regular-season team record, but that isn’t what McGinness is taking away from this season.
“I was really proud of the girls because they did put the work in and wanted to improve,” McGinness said. “I saw that even today at districts.”
That growth was not more obvious than senior Kensley Wood, who along with senior Lily Hansen, went out for tennis for the first time this season. Jumping into the season with no experience, the pressure ramped up for the senior duo as they were thrust into the varsity lineup immediately, but they won their first doubles match of the season.
“McGinness wanted more girls and Lily asked me to play with her,” Wood said. “We just decided to do it for fun and here we are.”
The growth continued all the way to Wood earning a medal in the Lafayette Tournament as a singles player.
“Playing with Lily this season, it has been a blast, it’s been fun and I’ll never forget it,” Wood said of her favorite memory of the season.
Unfortunately, Wood’s draw for the district tournament couldn’t have been any unluckier. The coaches seed the top-2 players then draw to determine the rest of the matchups. Wood drew top-seed and 2-time MEC champion Iris Alvarez of Savannah in the first round.
Wood and Alvarez had some competitive points, but the Savannah junior took out Wood 6-0, 6-0.
“I think that I played really well against her,” Wood said. “It was fun and we had good rallies.”
Galapin and Burns had the day’s most competitive match as they dropped the first set in doubles to Benton’s Danielle Baig and Vivi Woodson, but battled back to win the second set 6-4 and force a tiebreaker.
“We tried our best and kept on going,” Galapin said.
Baig and Woodson won the tiebreaker 10-1 to advance.
Galapin has been on the Spoofhound tennis team for three years and climbed the lineup to the point where she is the team’s No. 1 this season.
“My favorite part was definitely tournaments, just hanging out with my team, talking about stuff and bonding time with them,” Galapin said.
The Spoofhounds other doubles team of seniors Kloie Rouner and Ella Sheil saw their individual seasons end with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Benton’s Kendall Buntin and Bella Thomas.
With the team saying goodbye to Galapin, Rouner, Sheil, Wood and Hansen — McGinness says they have left a mark on the program.
“Just their work ethic,” McGinness said on what stands out about this group. “They would go out and hit all the time. Jewl, Ella, they were out there quite a bit. Then you had these new girls with Kensley and Lily coming out and wanting to hit all the time too. They had some good success in tournaments and things.”
Next year’s team will be led by the return of Burns and junior Keagan Wilmes, who fell in the first round of district singles to Savannah’s Saige Blake. McGinness is also excited about sophomore Jaci Elston’s development and her big freshman class from this year.
“Carsen and Keagan both have a ton of potential, so I know that they are going to work hard in the offseason and be prepared for next year,” McGinness said. “Then we’ve got a sophomore Jaci and several freshmen who are really pumped about tennis and excited to play.”
The Spoofhounds will play top-seeded Savannah on Monday in the first round of districts at Savannah.
“I just want everyone to try their hardest,” Galapin said.