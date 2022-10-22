ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Spoofhound football went down to St. Joseph on Friday night with a clear objective. The Hounds were looking to wrap up their first Midland Empire Conference championship in three seasons — and if they happened to also first the night as the No. 1 seed in Class 3, District 8, that would be icing on the cake.
After a 49-14 win over Lafayette and some scoreboard watching which saw Savannah beat St. Pius X 28-13, the Spoofhounds got their MEC title and top seed in districts. They share the Midland Empire Conference with Savannah, but top their Highway-71 rivals in the district on the strength of last week’s win in Savannah.
“It is a great feeling,” senior captain Macen Shurvington said. “We haven’t won it since I was a freshman. Being able to secure that bag one more time feels great.”
Friday night’s game started fast for the Hounds as Shurvington recovered a fumble on the third play from scrimmage for the Irish. Derek Quinlin quickly connected with tight end Cooper Gastler for a 5-yard touchdown.
“Derek said the play and I looked at the defense and I was like, ‘it’s time, I’m going to score,’” Gastler said. “I ran my route and looked, and Derek was looking at me and threw me the ball.”
Gastler has been a force as a blocker this year, but the score was the first of his varsity career.
“It feels great,” Gastler said. “Like Kort (Watkins) said, we all love each other. This is one of the best teams I’ve ever been on.”
Quinlin didn’t take long to connect on his second touchdown pass of the night. This time it was a third-and-12, but Quinlin was able to hit senior Caden Stoecklein, who kept his feet inbounds for a 15-yard touchdown.
The Quinlin touchdowns continued to get longer when on the next possession he dialed in Wyatt Garner for a deep ball which Garner went up to pull down and took for a 46-yard touchdown.
A fourth different Spoofhound found the end zone on the next drive as senior Drew Burns took a handoff 13 yards for the 27-0 lead.
“No one on this team cares about, ‘oh, I scored this many touchdowns and I got this many yards.’ We just care about winning,” Shurvington said.
The next drive was Quinlin’s turn to be the one to actually run into the end zone as he added a 13-yard rushing touchdown to his three passing scores. Quinlin was 9-for-9 for 125 yards and ran it twice for 34 yards.
“We talked during the week about being very efficient with our possessions and executing,” Spoofhound coach Matt Webb said. “We had seven first-half possessions on offense and scored all seven times.”
It was the play that came after Quinlin’s run that was the most memorable of the night. Senior offensive lineman Kort Watkins has never carried the ball going back to youth football, but for the 2-point play, he and senior fullback Cooper Loe traded spots before the snap and Watkins plunged into the end zone to increase the lead to 35-0.
“Since I was little, I was always too big to run the ball and it has always been like a dream that I’ve had to punch it in,” Watkins said. “Even though it was a 2-point conversion, it was super fun to be able to run the ball. … I tried to keep the ball, but Coach Webb wouldn’t let me."
Loe and senior running back Caden Stoecklein have benefited from many of Watkins’ blocks over the years, but this time, Watkins followed those two into the end zone.
“Cooper Loe was very concerned about his block and how his block went,” Webb said. “He did a good job. It is always fun to see a big man score a touchdown.”
Shurvington and Don Allen each added touchdowns in the second quarter as Maryville had all seven of its touchdowns scored by different players. Loe, the team’s top rusher, and Delton Davis, the top receiver, weren’t even two of the seven to score on a fun night to get everyone involved.
“We are all a team,” Watkins said. “We are all a big family. We all love each other. That is how it is here. Great team and I couldn’t ask for better people to be with.”
Maryville played its reserves heavily in the second quarter and the entire second half as some of their younger players got a chance to experience Friday night lights.
“It is good to get them in the game and get them ready for Friday night lights,” Webb said.
A Irish squad that has been through a lot of struggles this season continued to fight late in the game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the final margin 49-14.
With the MSHSAA standings being updated and tiebreakers: Maryville will be the top seed and earn a bye before playing the winner of No. 5 Cameron at No. 4 St. Pius X while the winner of No. 7 Lafayette at No. 2 Savannah will play the winner of No. 6 Benton at No. 3 Chillicothe.
“We got to come out and execute our game,” Watkins said.