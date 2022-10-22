22-10-27 MHSFB Caden.jpg
Maryville senior Caden Stoecklein smiles after Kort Watkins' first career carry found the end zone on Friday night in St. Joseph.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Spoofhound football went down to St. Joseph on Friday night with a clear objective. The Hounds were looking to wrap up their first Midland Empire Conference championship in three seasons — and if they happened to also first the night as the No. 1 seed in Class 3, District 8, that would be icing on the cake.

After a 49-14 win over Lafayette and some scoreboard watching which saw Savannah beat St. Pius X 28-13, the Spoofhounds got their MEC title and top seed in districts. They share the Midland Empire Conference with Savannah, but top their Highway-71 rivals in the district on the strength of last week’s win in Savannah.

