MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound boys soccer program has been making quite a bit of history the last two years, most notably earning the program’s first state trophy last fall with a third-place showing in St. Louis.
On Thursday, they etched a little more history by winning a second-straight Midland Empire Conference championship. Winning just the third outright conference crown in program history and making it the first time they’ve won it in back-to-back seasons.
“It feels great,” Maryville senior Marcus Henggeler said. “We’ve worked hard over the summer and in practice. I think we really deserved it and we did what we needed to do.”
The Spoofhounds (11-4, 7-0 MEC) were dominant in MEC play winning their seven league matches with a combined 50-1 goal differential. Thursday was no different with Maryville mercy-ruling Lafayette (2-14, 1-6 MEC) 8-0 at halftime.
“That is what I’ve been trying to transmit to them: It doesn’t matter who our rival is, we’ve got to go all the way, go strong, go hard and with intensity,” Maryville coach Jesus Gonzalez said. “That is something that we can not lack regardless of the rival.”
Maryville put the pressure on immediately and made for a lot of work for Irish keeper Drake Losson, who was very good in goal considering the volume of shots he faced.
Three and a half minutes into the match, the Spoofhounds broke through with All-State junior Kason Teale scoring the first of his five goals.
“Honestly, since his freshman year, he has been our engine on the field,” Gonzalez said of Teale.
A few minutes later, freshman Tuan Jacobson found Teale for another goal and a 2-0 lead.
“We knew it was our last conference home game of the year and could be our last home game of the year — hopefully not — but just finding the spaces and my teammates were able to get me the ball in places I could score,” Teale said.
With 25 minutes left in the half, Teale picked up an assist as he found Lane Hazen for a third goal. And less than three minutes later, it was Quinn Pettlon connecting with Truett Haer for an all-senior fourth goal.
The Teale and Hazen connection paid off twice more in the half with Teale on the receiving end of Hazen passes twice. Those two goals sandwiched an unassisted rebound goal by Teale and made the lead 7-0 with two minutes left before half.
“We are supposed to pass and move, and not have the ball on our feet for too long,” Teale said. “That is just how we were meant to play and that is how we can beat the big teams, going into state.”
Maryville got the mercy-rule goal on a special moment for senior Marcus Henggeler. Teale took a corner kick and the ball sailed over a mass of bodies in front of the goal — grazing Pettlon’s head — and found itself on Henggeler’s foot on the opposite side.
The senior center back, who keys the defense for the Hounds alongside Boyd Gallaher in front of keeper Jaxson Staples, calmly put the ball in the back of the net with 26 seconds left in the half for his first career goal.
“Kason kicked it, Quinn headed it, and unfortunately, it hit the post and went straight to me so I tapped it in for my first goal of my high-school career,” Henggeler said. “It feels great. I’m really, really happy.”
Gonzalez says he loves getting his defenders, who work so hard to keep goals off the board, the chance to score some of their own. Gallaher had a goal earlier this season at Bishop LeBlond.
“Marcus is happy, Boyd is happy,” Gonzalez said. “Defenders don’t usually score that many goals and coaches don’t tend to let them have opportunities, but when we have corners, I send them there just to score. Soccer players are not happy if they don’t score.”
The Spoofhounds have one more regular-season contest next Wednesday in a non-conference tune-up for districts at Benton. The Hounds will play their first district match in Cameron at 5 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 1, against the winner of Cameron and Paseo Academy.
“We can be better, we can always be better,” Gonzalez said. “But we are in a good moment of the season right now. We are playing, I’ll say, our best soccer so far. I think we are ready for districts. Hopefully, we can raise our level during districts.”