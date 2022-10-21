22-10-27 MHSSoc lede .jpg
Maryville's Lane Hazen (16) and Boyd Gallaher (8) celebrate with Marcus Henggeler (15) after the senior's first career goal on Thursday against Lafayette at Bearcat Pitch. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound boys soccer program has been making quite a bit of history the last two years, most notably earning the program’s first state trophy last fall with a third-place showing in St. Louis.

On Thursday, they etched a little more history by winning a second-straight Midland Empire Conference championship. Winning just the third outright conference crown in program history and making it the first time they’ve won it in back-to-back seasons.

