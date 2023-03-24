MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound baseball team had hoped that its pitching would be a strength this season, and through two games and no earned runs, it seems to be shaping up that way.
Cooper Loe and Peyton McCollum combined to shutout Maysville 12-0 in five innings on Thursday and Boston Hageman and Blake Katen were no less impressive on Friday with only an unearned run scoring in Friday’s 11-1 win over Northeast Nodaway.
“I was just thinking, put it over the plate,” Katen said. “I know I’ve got defense behind me that can make plays. It is a smaller school and they haven’t seen me before, so I thought movement-wise that I could get them, and it happened.”
Maysville and Northeast Nodaway are two programs who combined to go 27-10 last season. In the two games, the Spoofhound pitchers held them to just two hits.
“It helps so much when you have so many pitchers,” Katen said.
On Friday, the Spoofhound offense had the challenge of one of the best Class 1 pitchers in the state with Dylan McIntyre taking the mound for Northeast Nodaway. With one out, senior Adam Patton placed a ground ball perfectly down the third-base line for a first-inning double.
McIntyre was able to strike out Loe, but Katen came up with a clutch 2-out, RBI single for the 1-0 lead.
“I went up there and had the same approach as always,” Katen said. “Just hit it up the middle and stay through the ball.”
That is where the lead stayed as McIntyre settled in and Hageman was able to keep the Jays scoreless until the top of the third inning when McIntyre came back up and reached on an error. The speedy North Central Missouri College signee stole second and advanced to third on a ground out by Tyler New.
Grant McIntyre picked up the Jays’ only hit of the day with a 1-out single to left which scored his cousin and knotted the score at 1-1.
“It is nice to finally get out here and get these guys some experience because we got some new guys who have never played varsity baseball and haven’t played in a long time,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said.
Katen came in to finish the inning and picked up two strikeouts to end the threat and keep the score at 1-1.
Dylan McIntyre got Patton to fly out to begin the bottom of the third, but then the inning began to go off the rails for the Bluejays. Loe reached on an error, and Katen and Gastler singled — Gastler’s being an infield single.
“We kept on with our approach, and by wearing him down, we got there,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said. “But he is a great pitcher. He did a great job. Hats off to him.”
Don Allen executed a squeeze play where Loe just beat Dylan McIntyre’s flip to the plate. McIntyre struck out Hageman for the second out, but reached his pitch limit for the day as the Jays have a conference game on Monday and want their ace available for that.
Freshman Drew Dack came in to pitch and the Spoofhounds did not give him a warm reception. A walk by Peyton McCollum made it 3-1 and senior Spencer Scott cleared the bases with a double.
“It was great,” Scott said. “I didn’t have the best game yesterday, but today, I got two doubles. I started off bad, but ended good."
Canon Creason and Patton had RBI singles and Cooper Loe doubled on a ball the outfield lost track of. An error allowed two more runs to score and make the score 10-1 after three innings.
Dack was able to pick up a strikeout to end the inning and allowed just one run the following inning. The run did allow Katen to pitch one more clean frame and end the game in five innings.
“He did great,” Proffitt said. “He did everything I wanted him to do. Early, I think he was a little nervous, and threw a couple balls that he’d probably want back, but other than that, he got a bunch of ground balls, easy fly balls, but we didn’t help him out. Showed our inexperience pretty early there that Dylan could kinda cover up when he was out there, but if Drew comes out and pitches like that all year, I’m going to be super excited.”
Patton, Katen and Scott each had two hits for Maryville as eight of their nine hitters recorded a hit.
Hageman went 2 1/3 innings with one hit, one strikeout and two walks. Katen threw 2 2/3 innings with no hits, no walks and six strikeouts.
“They are pitching strikes and that is what we want,” Plackemeier said. “Minimize walks.”
For Northeast Nodaway, Dylan McIntyre went 2 2/3 innings and gave up five hits, but no earned runs and had four strikeouts with no walks.
“He did everything we wanted from him early on,” Proffitt said. “Especially for our bullpen sessions, getting outside has just been so sporadic up until now.”
Maryville is back on the diamond Monday with its first road trip down to Benton. Northeast Nodaway will have its first home game against DeKalb on Monday.
“Can’t ask for a better start,” Katen said. “We have improvements (to make) and we’ve been making them.”
Maryville 12, Maysville 0
Don Allen and Peyton McCollum each went 2-for-2 in Thursday’s 12-0 win over Maysville in five innings.
Cooper Loe pitched three innings and allowed two hits with four strikeouts and a walk. McCollum threw two no-hit frames with one walk and five strikeouts.