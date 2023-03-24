23-03-30 MHSNEN Blake2.jpg
Maryville senior Blake Katen pitches on Friday against Northeast Nodaway at the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound baseball team had hoped that its pitching would be a strength this season, and through two games and no earned runs, it seems to be shaping up that way.

Cooper Loe and Peyton McCollum combined to shutout Maysville 12-0 in five innings on Thursday and Boston Hageman and Blake Katen were no less impressive on Friday with only an unearned run scoring in Friday’s 11-1 win over Northeast Nodaway.

