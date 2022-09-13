MARYVILLE, Mo. — Coming off the best season in school history and a third-place finish at state, the Spoofhounds came into this season with a lot of scoring to replace around dynamic All-State midfielder Kason Teale.
The Hounds replaced their three forwards Andrew Cronk, James DiStefano and the state Offensive Player of the Year Jacob Ferris, but with Teale back as the triggerman, Maryville’s attack looked strong in a 5-0 shutout of Chillicothe (2-3, 2-2 MEC) in the home opener on Tuesday.
“We lost what, like 30 goals from last year, so everybody has to help this year,” Spoofhound coach Jesus Gonzalez said. “I am happy they are stepping up. And from both sides. If we were only having shots from one side, it would be obvious for our rivals to defend.”
One of the players who the Hounds are counting on to put the ball in the back of the net is junior Lane Hazen and Hazen got his offense going early on Tuesday. Just over five minutes into the match, Hazen found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
“We played a lot of good balls, got a good amount of goals, it just felt good,” Hazen said.
Chillicothe abandoned any sort of pressure on Maryville’s defensive side of the field after the Hazen goal, instead sitting back in their defensive third of the field and trying to prevent more goals.
Gonzalez thought his team could have handled the defensive style of the Hornets better and may have to face that style more as they transition into conference play from their challenging non-conference slate.
“We played very well the first five minutes,” Gonzalez said with a laugh. “But then we had 25 or 30 minutes where we didn’t know what to do with the ball to be honest. They were not pressing us, so we were not able to find space behind them. It was a little tough the first half, but then in the second, they got open and we found the spaces that we needed.”
The Class 1 Spoofhounds (4-2, 1-0 MEC) played in two big tournaments already this season with the Barstow and Excelsior Spring Tournaments where they fell to Class 3 opponents Kearney and Warrensburg.
“I think we learned that we had to step up our game, play better passes and play faster,” Hazen said.
Maryville adjusted better the Chillicothe strategy late in the half and Hazen was able to score his second goal with less than a minute left on the clock. The Hounds took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
With the lead in the second half, Maryville All-State keeper Jaxson Staples passed the ball back and forth to his center backs Marcus Henggeler and Boyd Gallaher until Chillicothe would come on their side of the field and then the Hounds were able to attack.
“When we have the ball in the back, just try to bring the other team forward,” Gonzalez said. “When they move together, there is going to be space behind them and that is what we are looking for.”
Teale remained the focus of the Hornet defense, but his presence in the middle opened things up for his teammates. Freshman Tuan Jacobson was the next Spoofhound to take advantage as he was creating chances the entire game with his speed and got the team’s third goal to open the second half.
“It is great,” Jacobson said. “A lot of opportunities to connect with the team and score goals, and we are doing pretty good right now.”
Truett Haer has inherited Ferris’ striker spot in the Spoofhound attack and was able to add the fourth goal of the night.
A great pass from Teale and then a rebound opportunity for senior Quinn Pettlon capped the goal scoring for the night as Gonzalez was able to substitute the junior varsity in for many of his offensive players.
Staples, Gallaher and Henggeler finished out the game as Maryville recorded its first shutout of the season.
The Hounds will be back on Bearcat Pitch on Monday when they host the Highway 71 Showdown with Savannah who is 1-4 overall this season but 1-0 against MEC opponents with a 3-2 win over Benton.