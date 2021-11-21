FENTON, Mo. — The 2022 Spoofhound seniors cemented their legacy as the most accomplished class in school history on Saturday morning with a 5-0 victory over Fair Grove to finish third in the Class 1.
“We have the best seniors,” Maryville sophomore Kason Teale said.
Andrew Cronk, James DiStefano, Jacob Ferris and Tegan Haer’s resume include three district championships in four years and now the program’s first state trophy.
“It feels amazing actually,” DiStefano said. “… We ended on a win. Not many people can say they ended their high school career on a win, and I can so that feels great.”
On Saturday, that group was short-handed with top scorer Ferris and his 29 goals this season on the sideline to begin the game. He has played the state tournament with a partially torn MCL. Junior Maven Vette got the start for the Spoofhound leader.
Vette did his job well in the first few minutes, but it was the defense and particularly the centerback duo of sophomore Boyd Gallaher and Haer who didn’t allow Fair Grove to get any pressure on sophomore keeper Jaxson Staples.
“Jaxson is a great keeper so I was never really worried,” Haer said. “I think that plays into Boyd and me being able to run down the through balls.”
The scoreless tie lasted until the 21st minute when Ferris was in the game and found sophomore Kason Teale for the lead.
That would prove to be all the Spoofhound defense required, but Teale wasn’t done scoring. The midfielder added two more first-half scores and Maryville had a 3-0 halftime lead at halftime behind Teale’s hat trick.
“Kason is a beast,” Maryville assistant coach Chase Tolson said. “Any time that he has the ball, he is a problem for the other team.”
In the second half, the Spoofhounds got their entire bench into the game and Teale spread the goals around as he fed sophomore Ian Stephenson for the substitute’s second goal of the season.
DiStefano capped his Spoofhound career with the final goal of the game to provide the final 5-0 margin. Lutheran (St. Charles) blew out St. Pius X (Festus) 3-0 in the championship — meaning that the only close match of the Class 1 Final Four was the 1-0 semifinal win for Lutheran over Maryville.
The players credit coaches Jesus Gonzalez and Tolson for elevating the program to this level. Two years ago, they took over a program that was below .500 the previous year.
“I think it started when Coach Gonzalez took over,” DiStefano said. “He really implemented a style of play that we aren’t used to. Last year was kind of a learning curve, but we definitely saw what we needed to do in the offseason, we put the work in and it paid off.”
The future remains bright for the Hounds as they return a majority of their lineup including sophomores Staples, Gallaher, Teale and Lane Hazen, and juniors Will Thornsberry Quinn Pettlon, Truett Haer and Marcus Henggeler.
“Next year, we want to end up back here at state and hopefully win it,” Teale said.