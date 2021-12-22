MOUND CITY, Mo. — With Serena Sundell in the stands on a break from her freshman season at Kansas State, the current Spoofhounds put on a show for the best player to ever wear a Spoofhound jersey.
Maryville (6-4) rolled to a 65-20 win in Mound City (2-7) on Tuesday night and it was the freshman, who has stepped into Sundell’s shoes at shooting guard for the Hounds, who set the tone early on.
Jalea Price got the Spoofhounds on the board first with a 3-pointer off an assist from Rylee Vierthaler. Moments later, she extended the lead to 7-0.
“We were moving the ball and when I was open I shot it,” Price said.
One of the keys this season for the Spoofhounds in replacing Sundell and two other starters is to find a consistent third scorer next to Anastyn Pettlon and Vierthaler. That has become Price in the first half of the season as she was averaging 7.1 points a game going into the Mound City game and increased that average with 14 points on Tuesday.
“I was kinda nervous in the beginning, but the leaders on our team really helped me and gave me the confidence to fill that position that I needed to fill,” Price said. “… Over the summer sometimes, I’d go into the gym with ‘Styn (Anastyn Pettlon) and she’d help me.”
One of the most excited players to see her former teammate was junior Anastyn Pettlon, who’s first words as she came out of the locker room after the game were “Serena’s here,” as she smiled ear to ear.
Pettlon has taken over full point-guard responsibilities for the Spoofhounds and, on Tuesday, played like the seasoned veteran she is. Pettlon had 23 points and made five 3-pointers in the rout.
“We had really great ball movement, so I think that was really able to get me open,” Pettlon said. “Everyone on our team can drive and kick.”
While Pettlon was consistent throughout the game, the first quarter belonged to Vierthaler who was a menace for the Panthers to contain on the offensive glass. She also netted three 3-pointers in the first quarter and had 11 of her 13 points in the opening stanza.
Vierthaler took a step back as the rout continued and let her teammates shine. And they did shine with nine total Spoofhounds finding the scoring column in the game.
“The fact that they were willing to make the extra pass and share the ball with each other helped us a lot,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said.
One player who Obley was impressed with was sophomore Ava Dumke. It wasn’t a huge scoring night for Dumke with four points, but the forward joined Vierthaler to terrorize the Panthers in the rebounding department.
“Ava Dumke and the fact that she continues to work hard no matter what is just a huge energy provider for all of us,” Obley said.
Annie Sparks added a 3-pointer for the Hounds while Ryesen Stiens, Alyssa Cunningham, Rylee Hornbuckle and Addison Weldon each had two points.
The Spoofhounds now prepare for the Doane Holiday Tournament in Crete, Nebraska. The Hounds won the tournament last season, but it featured some of Nebraska’s top teams. The Hounds open the tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28, against Crete at 4:30 p.m.
“It feels really good to win,” Pettlon said. “We are going to come back tomorrow and start working to get ready for the tournament we are going to have over Christmas.”