Maryville senior Rylee Vierthaler claps after a point against Central on Monday in the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — During Miranda Mizera’s two seasons as the Spoofhounds’ head coach, she saw a lot of winning in the Hound Pound. Her teams were 14-2 at home in those two years with the final season ending in the 2020 Class 3 State Championship.

On Monday, Mizera returned to the Spoofhounds’ home gym with her new team — the Class 5 Central Indians. Unfortunately for Mizera, the results were the same at the end of the night with a Spoofhound victory.

