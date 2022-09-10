MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last week, the Chillicothe Hornets were ranked above the Maryville Spoofhounds in the state polls for Class 3. In a rivalry that the Spoofhounds have dominated — going 15-1 since 2010 — Maryville clearly wasn’t ready to cede its places in the state or MEC to the Hornets.
For the third-straight week, the ‘Air-Webb offense’ — a term used by Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage — led by junior quarterback Derek Quinlin was explosive and the Hounds (2-1; 1-0 MEC) rolled to a 45-14 victory in the Hound Pound. The Hounds have scored over 40 points in each game this season.
“No. 4 (Quinlin) is really special and he will find you,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “That is what we are finding out each week. When you have to prepare for multiple guys, it is very hard defensively.”
It was also Senior Night for eight players with Kort Watkins, Macen Shurvington, Cooper Loe, Caden Stoecklein, Keaton Stone, Drew Burns, Spencer Scott and Riley Brown. For Shurvington, it is a cliche, but his message to his teammates is to enjoy their time as Spoofhounds because it goes by quickly.
“It was wild,” Shurvington said. “The time, it really did fly. We’ve had seniors for the last three years tell us that the time flies and to enjoy every moment of it. Just standing up there, walking across the track and standing in front of everybody, that is when it was really like, ‘man, that flew.’”
The Spoofhounds enjoyed another quick start as the Hornets fumbled on the first play from scrimmage and Shurvington jumped on it. The offense needed just five plays to get into the end zone with a Quinlin sneak.
The Hornets (1-2; 0-1 MEC) answered with an 11-play, 70-yard drive for a touchdown and then executed a fake extra point to take an 8-7 lead. The Hounds made sure that was the only lead Chillicothe would have.
Quinlin jump-started the next drive with a 23-yard scramble then finished in with 4-straight completions including a 31-yard touchdown to Wyatt Garner. It was Garner’s first touchdown of his varsity career.
“It felt great,” Garner said. “Me and Derek, we’ve been practicing a lot. Our chemistry keeps on building.”
The Hounds backed up five yards with a penalty on the 2-point try, but that didn’t slow down Quinlin who found Stoecklein for the conversion and a 15-8 lead.
After Chillicothe ate a lot of clock, but ended up turning it over on downs, Maryville went driving again with a 10-play, 77-yard touchdown drive. Loe got his Senior Night rushing touchdown with a 1-yard plunge up the middle.
Burns highlighted his Senior Night with an interception on the next Chillicothe drive to give the Hounds a 21-8 lead at half. Maryville had just three offensive drives in the first half, but made the most of it with three touchdowns.
“Against a team like that, you need to be able to take advantage of every offensive possession — don’t waste any,” Webb said.
They needed just one play in the second half to make it four touchdowns as Quinlin hit Loe down the sideline for a 57-yard score and a 28-8 lead.
After a pick-six for the Hornets pulled the score within 28-14, freshman Sadler Viau made his impact felt with a third-down sack to force a Chillicothe punt and then a blocked punt through the end zone for a safety.
“The older guys have been helping me out a lot,” Viau said. “… I think they are the reason that I’m (making) plays on varsity right now. It is all because of my team.”
Viau is part of the youth alongside Shurvington and Loe with the linebackers as he, Delton Davis and Canon Creason all see snaps. The veterans are excited about what Viau could become.
“We really see those guys as like our little brothers and we try to help them as much as we can,” Shurvington said. “… I’m so happy for him (Viau). I’ve been waiting for him just to take one because he is a dog. Me and Cooper been saying it for a while. He is that guy.”
Garner got his second career touchdown on the next drive as he went up and snagged an 18-yard touchdown pass. Garner finished with four catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.
“It was an amazing feeling,” Garner said. “I am just so happy.”
Quinlin was 12-for-16 for 221 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He added seven carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. Stoecklein and Loe each finished with over 100 all-purpose yards.
“Webb always preaches that it is a team game,” Garner said. “It is everyone, just everyone. Everyone is able to make plays.”
While the ‘Air-Webb offense’ was effective all night, when it came time to close the night out, the Spoofhounds went back to the ground game and found that their bread and butter still worked too.
The Spoofhounds closed out the game with a 10-play, 96-yard touchdown drive which featured nine runs and ended with Shurvington’s second career touchdown.
“Those are situations that we talk about,” Webb said.
The Spoofhounds now get ready for the game that has decided the MEC championship the last few years and a road trip to St. Pius X (3-0, 1-0 MEC). The Warriors are ranked second in PrepsKC’s Class 3 rankings while Maryville is seventh.
“It is on to next week,” Garner said.