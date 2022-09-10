22-09-15 MHS FB Wyatt2.jpg
Maryville junior Wyatt Garner lets out a yell after catching his first career touchdown pass on Friday against Chillicothe. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Last week, the Chillicothe Hornets were ranked above the Maryville Spoofhounds in the state polls for Class 3. In a rivalry that the Spoofhounds have dominated — going 15-1 since 2010 — Maryville clearly wasn’t ready to cede its places in the state or MEC to the Hornets.

For the third-straight week, the ‘Air-Webb offense’ — a term used by Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage — led by junior quarterback Derek Quinlin was explosive and the Hounds (2-1; 1-0 MEC) rolled to a 45-14 victory in the Hound Pound. The Hounds have scored over 40 points in each game this season.

