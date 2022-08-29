MARYVILLE, Mo. — One of the biggest keys to this season for Spoofhound volleyball was to get Rylee Vierthaler help in the hitting. Last season, Vierthaler had over twice as many kills as the Spoofhounds’ second-leading hitter.
If Monday’s season-opening 3-1 win over Benton is any indication, the Spoofhound offense will be more balanced this season. Coach Bailey Cook rotated her hitters heavily with the exception of Vierthaler, and they all were effective.
The one who had the loudest impact, both when she hit the ball and when the student section would chant ‘she’s a freshman,’ was Olivia Stanley. The freshman ended the first set with a kill in the middle of the floor for a 25-15 victory — sparking a raucous student-section celebration.
“I was very nervous to start off, but I think that as the game went on, I got more confident and it really helped me,” Staley said.
With junior middle hitter Ava Dumke sidelined with a knee injury, Stanley’s ability to make an immediate impact was even more important.
“The upperclassmen help me so much, especially Ava Dumke,” Staley said. “She is really always there for me. I really appreciate her and all the other upperclassmen.”
While Cook knew that Stanley would be a weapon as a hitter, the freshman struggled with her serve in last week’s jamboree. She did not show any signs of those struggles on Monday and she fired an ace after her own kill to take a 7-1 lead in the second set.
“Man oh man, she struggled with her serve a little bit in the jamboree, but I just told her that it was first-game jitters,” Cook said. “She was confident and wanting to try it again tonight in our home gym where she practices and she killed it all the way around. What I was most excited for was that when she did have a hitting error or error in general, she didn’t let it bother her.”
Vierthaler continued to be the focal point of the offense and racked up three kills to push the margin to 11-4.
The Spoofhounds were able to see flashes from multiple other hitters around Vierthaler and Stanley. Claire Nickerson, Addison Weldon and Sabryn Lager each made impacts as sophomores. A Lager kill helped push the margin to 23-10 in the second set.
“That was definitely a goal coming out of last year and into this year — to provide more hitters for our setters,” Cook said. “I think we are getting the hang of that and Anastyn is getting used to having more options for setting. Yes, there will always be Rylee as a go-to, but the idea that there are more hitters who can go up with hard swings and make good plays is good.
“It takes a little pressure off Rylee and she can focus on what she does best, which is a lot of things.”
Another new hitting option for the Spoofhounds is senior Anastyn Pettlon. The setter was a hitter on the Spoofhounds’ state title team her sophomore year, but transitioned to setter full time last season.
With Bryna Grow coming up from the junior varsity to varsity this season, Cook is implementing a 2-setter look and giving Pettlon a chance to hit in the front row. Pettlon got the kill to end a 25-16 second-set win for the Hounds.
“It is definitely a step up,” Grow said of her new role. “But it is really fun. … I was nervous at the beginning, but as the game went on I got more comfortable.”
Benton, who beat the Hounds in two of three matchups last season, showed some fight in the third set. The set was the sloppiest of the night for Maryville and the Cardinals took the 25-19 win.
Cook challenged her young team going into the fourth set and the Hounds responded.
“I asked them at the end of that third set what the difference was between that third set and the first and second,” Cook said. “They all unanimously said that it was the energy, and I said, ‘OK, let me see that energy back then.’ That energy gave us that early jump.”
Vierthaler had three kills early and Stanley added an ace for a 9-2 lead and the team never looked back.
Senior Kennedy Kurz, sophomore Jalea Price and Stanley all had aces as the set continued on, but Vierthaler put the emphatic stamp of the evening as she rolled down the middle of the floor, took the feed from Pettlon and unleashed a slam to put the final nail in a 25-13 set.
The Spoofhounds will be on the road Thursday to play East Buchanan, who beat them a year ago. The next home game is next Tuesday against Penney.