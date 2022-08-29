22-09-01 MHS VB Jalea2.jpg
Buy Now

The Spoofhounds celebrate with sophomore Jalea Price after an ace on Monday against Benton at the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — One of the biggest keys to this season for Spoofhound volleyball was to get Rylee Vierthaler help in the hitting. Last season, Vierthaler had over twice as many kills as the Spoofhounds’ second-leading hitter.

If Monday’s season-opening 3-1 win over Benton is any indication, the Spoofhound offense will be more balanced this season. Coach Bailey Cook rotated her hitters heavily with the exception of Vierthaler, and they all were effective.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags