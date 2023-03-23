The Spoofhound golf team sent five to the state tournament last season, which is a rare feat because if a team qualifies for state, that means their top-four golfers automatically get to go.
That meant that in order for Marcus Henggeler to join his teammates at state as the team’s fifth golfer, he had to qualify as an individual and he did just that.
“It is really exciting,” Henggeler said. “I’ve been waiting ever since soccer and ever since last golf season. I’ve been wanting to get back out here. I’m excited for this season. We have a lot of competition, a lot of good people coming up and it will be a good season.”
Now, Henggeler returns as the senior leader on a Spoofhound team with very high expectations going into a new season. With a large team, coaches Brenda and Larry Ricks have put more leadership responsibilities on their veterans and Henggeler has embraced that.
“With him being a senior, he is really stepping up,” Brenda Ricks said. “... He is doing those leadership things. As you get older, you realize what you need to be doing. It is going to be really big.”
Two more golfers who Ricks will be expecting a lot out of are Jacob and Ethan Scott. The twins are 2-time state qualifiers and return to the lineup as juniors likely to fill the top two spots in the varsity lineup.
“It is great,” Ethan Scott said. “It gets kinda boring just sitting around in the winter, so it is just great getting back out here and ready to play.”
The Scott brothers are known for their work ethic and this offseason has been no different with both looking to continue to improve going into their junior seasons.
“I’m excited to be out here,” Jacob Scott said. “Hopefully, this year is going to be great and hopefully better than last year. So hopefully, we will just be out here practicing every day and trying to get better and better.
“I just need to hit my irons better and hit a little bit farther. And then, of course, the putting and chipping.”
Sophomore Jack Dinsdale is the other state qualifier returning this season. Dinsdale was an immediate addition to the varsity lineup as a freshman and will have more expectations on him.
“He wants it so bad, you can just see it,” Brenda Ricks said. “And they all do. They just all want it. It is fun watching him work on his game. And he is a good strong leader too, so we have some leaders on this team this year who are really going to be an asset and help us a lot.”
With their four varsity returners, the Spoofhounds will be looking to identify a fifth varsity golfer, but the coaches have plenty of options to fill that spot.
“It is going to be interesting, it really is,” Brenda Ricks said.
Dylan Groomer, Rylan Brady, Kaleb Groomer and Chase Dew return after picking up experience last season.
“The Groomer twins, they have been practicing a lot,” Jacob Scott said. “Seth Gillespie is working on it too.”
With several talented newcomers joining the team as well, the Spoofhounds will be able to put out quality varsity and junior varsity lineups.
“Brett Long is another one who is really good and it is really like a toss up to see who is on a role and who is not.”
The team opens the season at home on Thursday against Falls City.
“The competition is what is going to make us,” Brenda Ricks said. “We won districts last year, all five went to state and that meant Marcus qualified for state as an individual ... We have so many that are going to be vying for those spots that they have to work. They have to work to keep their spots and that is what is going to make us even better. We just going to be so much better because of the competition. That is what makes a good team — when you have to really stay focused, keep up on your game and improve your game.”