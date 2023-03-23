MHS Golf 2023.jpg
Buy Now

MARYVILLE GOLF - Shown from left, first row: Preston Adwell, Rylan Brady, Layne Ziegler, Rylan Lindsay, Blake Wallace, Ethan Evans, Dylan Groomer; second row: Brett Long, coach Brenda Ricks, Kaleb Groomer, Chase Dew, Jacob Scott, Ethan Scott, Royse Laffey, Austin David, Seth Gillespie, Jack Dinsdale, coach Larry Ricks; third row: Lane Hazen, Matthew Williamson, Marcus Henggeler, Lucas Vierthaler, Dayton Tally, Brandon Wilmes, Major Scarbrough, Brody Stagner and Dawson Couts. Not pictured: Riley Collins, Cooper Meyer and Kolton Jensen.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

The Spoofhound golf team sent five to the state tournament last season, which is a rare feat because if a team qualifies for state, that means their top-four golfers automatically get to go.

That meant that in order for Marcus Henggeler to join his teammates at state as the team’s fifth golfer, he had to qualify as an individual and he did just that.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags