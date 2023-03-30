MARYVILLE, Mo. — Through three games this season, the Spoofhound soccer team has been dominant with 3-straight shutout victories over Savannah, Lafayette and Lincoln College Prep.
Senior goalkeeper Abby Swink has been in goal for the Hounds for all three games this season just as she has been the last two seasons, but this season much of the cast in front of Swink has changed with the graduation of center backs Shanna Ingram and Lauren Cullin, but the Hounds have continued to keep their defensive intensity.
“When we have all these defensive stops,” Maryville senior Kennedy Kurz said. “It is hard whenever you get scored on to recover from that, so having them back there doing what they are doing is just super helpful on the offensive end."
Presley Ingram knows a thing or two about the defensive tradition at Maryville with her older sisters Stephanie and Shanna being All-MEC defenders for the Spoofhounds. This season, the junior has stepped into the midfield for the Hounds to help solidify that defense.
“The key is communication and lifting each other up — like Makayla (Yaple), Ava (Stiff) or Addie (Weldon) covering for me or Halle (Buck),” Ingram said.
On Thursday, the defense faced a unique challenge with the wind howling through Bearcat Pitch against Lincoln College Prep and blowing in favor of the Blue Tigers in the first half.
The Spoofhounds were confident in giving Lincoln Prep the wind in the first half and that the defense would hold. They did just that as the match was scoreless for the first 24 minutes.
“One thing we were trying to focus on was keeping the ball on the ground — passing, but also shooting,” Kurz said.
Maryville (3-0) broke through with the speed of sophomore Jalea Price with 15:40 left in the first half. Price, a 3-sport standout with basketball, volleyball and soccer, was able to race through the defense, get a 1-on-1 with the keeper and shoot over her before leaping over the sprawling goalie herself.
Kurz set up the fourth soccer-playing Ingram and the most offensive minded, freshman Jersey Ingram, for the second goal of the game with four minutes left in the half.
“I have learned that I need to keep my head up,” Kurz said on moving to the inside of the formation from the outside. “It is really different from the outside because I am not the one making the runs, I am the one giving people the ball to make the run. It is really about being aware of where my teammates are on the field, where I am at, just so I can be in the correct position.”
Things opened up for Maryville in the second half as the wind was at their backs and it took just 45 seconds for freshman Payton Kurz to score the third goal of her young career.
The elder Kurz, Kennedy, got the next one to put Maryville up 4-0. Makayla Yaple, a key part of the Spoofhound defense, got into the scoring column with a well-executed penalty kick.
Kennedy Kurz added one more goal, giving her six in three games, for the final 6-0 margin of victory.
“I think we are coming together really well,” Spoofhound sophomore Ryesen Stiens said of the offensive end. “Especially with leadership from Kennedy and Katie (Weiss), that helps a lot.”
The Spoofhounds now prepare for the loaded Smithville Round Robin next week. It will begin Monday at 5:45 p.m., against Staley before a Tuesday match with Smithville at 4 p.m., and wrap up on Thursday with a 5:45 p.m., showdown with Harrisonville.
“I feel like our team has really clicked together really well this year,” Presley Ingram said.