Maryville sophomore Jalea Price leaps over the sprawling Lincoln College Prep keeper as she scores on Thursday at Bearcat Pitch. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Through three games this season, the Spoofhound soccer team has been dominant with 3-straight shutout victories over Savannah, Lafayette and Lincoln College Prep.

Senior goalkeeper Abby Swink has been in goal for the Hounds for all three games this season just as she has been the last two seasons, but this season much of the cast in front of Swink has changed with the graduation of center backs Shanna Ingram and Lauren Cullin, but the Hounds have continued to keep their defensive intensity.

