23-04-20 MHSBB Gastler2.jpg
Maryville junior Cooper Gastler races home for the second run of the game as the Lafayette catcher dropped the ball on Friday at the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — It was a special Friday night in Maryville to be at the ballpark, but that has been a common theme as the Spoofhounds are putting together a special season.

The community showed the team the appreciation for that hard work on Friday with Miss Whitney’s Elite School for Dance and Matt Houchin donating fireworks for postgame and the game was moved to a 6 p.m. first pitch. It set up for a packed ballpark and an atmosphere that is rarely seen for high-school baseball.

