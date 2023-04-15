MARYVILLE, Mo. — It was a special Friday night in Maryville to be at the ballpark, but that has been a common theme as the Spoofhounds are putting together a special season.
The community showed the team the appreciation for that hard work on Friday with Miss Whitney’s Elite School for Dance and Matt Houchin donating fireworks for postgame and the game was moved to a 6 p.m. first pitch. It set up for a packed ballpark and an atmosphere that is rarely seen for high-school baseball.
“The atmosphere of this game was insane,” Maryville third baseman Cooper Gastler said. “It is the most fun I’ve ever had playing.”
The Spoofhounds (11-2; 3-0 MEC) and Lafayette Fighting Irish gave the fans a show before the fireworks began with a Spoofhound rally for an 8-4 win.
“This is the most fans I’ve ever seen in this ballpark and it was just a wild game,” Maryville senior Adam Patton said.
The game began as a pitchers duel with Patton and Lafayette’s Brendon Bushong each trading scoreless first innings.
Lafayette took the first lead of the game in the top of the second inning as Patton allowed two 1-out walks and a wild pitch allowed a run to score.
Maryville answered right back in the bottom of the second with sophomore Canon Creason singling and a miscommunication by the Irish leading to an infield single for Gastler. Bushong bounced back with two strikeouts, but senior Drew Burns delivered with two outs with a 2-run single.
“All through the order, everyone can hit,” Creason said. “Everyone has been hitting well. Everyone looks comfortable. Everyone is feeling themselves right now. It is great.”
The Irish appeared to have Gastler out at the plate, but dropped the tag attempt and Maryville took a 2-1 lead.
“I saw that he had me beat, so I just tried to slide and do my best,” Gastler said. “The ball popped out of his glove and I got lucky.”
Patton gave up his first hit of the game with two outs in the third, but Carter Bruce made a big turn at first and a hustle play by first baseman Blake Katen got the third out.
Singles by Cooper Loe and Katen then a Creason walk loaded the bases with one out. Gastler singled to score Loe, but Bushong kept it at 3-1 with back-to-back strikeouts.
Each team missed an opportunity to score in the fourth with Lafayette getting a runner thrown out at home and Don Allen leaving third base too early for a tag on a sacrifice fly from Patton.
The Irish knocked Patton out of the game in the sixth and they jumped on Loe as he came in to pitch after catching the rest of the game. They posted three runs to grab a 4-3 lead.
“All week, we were telling these guys that (Lafayette) is a lot better than their record shows and they are,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said. “They are a good team and they fought the whole time and did exactly what we thought they would do. Our guys knew that this was coming. On a night where there are fireworks, the team is obviously going to want to beat you even worse and spoil it.”
The Spoofhounds had another answer with Boston Hageman drawing a lead-off walk and Peyton McCollum singling on a bunt. With one out, Allen laid down a perfect bunt to squeeze in the tying run and reach on a single.
“The tensions were so high,” Patton said. “The atmosphere was so great — so every little thing that happened felt like live or die at that point and luckily we made it happen.”
Patton shot a ball through the right side of the infield to score two runs as the Irish right fielder injured himself chasing the ball. Loe followed suit by hitting a grounder right through the same hole and scoring Patton for a 7-4 lead.
“We were playing small-ball and they were hitting it to the side of the field that we needed to hit to,” Plackemeier said. “They pulled through.”
Katen singled and Creason grounded out with Loe scoring for the 8-4 lead. Loe made quick work of the bottom of the seventh to lock up the win.
“I knew after they scored that we were going to come back,” Creason said.
Loe finished the game 3-for-4 while Allen and Katen each had two hits as well.
Maryville is set for the Pony Express Tournament next week where they open on Monday against Smithville.
“We are playing great,” Patton said. “We battled through this game and we move on to next week with this momentum that we’ve built.”