ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chillicothe Hornets had the Maryville Spoofhounds at the verge of getting run-ruled on Monday in the Pony Express Tournament with a 9-0 lead in the fifth inning.
The Hounds (7-5) played a doubleheader on the opening day of the Pony Express Tournament and had a long game to begin the day with a hard-fought 8-6 loss to Savannah.
Despite the long day, Maryville wasn’t about to quit against Chillicothe, and by the end of the day, the Spoofhounds played nearly seven hours of baseball and rallied for a 10-9 win in nine innings.
“That was a ton of work,” Adam Patton said. “I’m tired. I’m ready to go to bed. … We were real sloppy at the start, but we buckled down and cleaned it up a lot after those first few innings and we just rallied. It was a team effort. Everyone pitched in and we got the win.”
Patton would play a big role in capping the rally later on in the night, but the junior catcher got it started in the top of the fifth with a leadoff double. Blake Katen singled home Patton.
Senior Connor Drake got the rally train fully rolling when he came up with the bases loaded and two outs. Drake doubled to center field and all three runners scored.
Cooper Loe pitched a clean inning of relief in the top of the sixth to get his offense and specifically himself back to the plate. Loe kept the momentum growing with a leadoff double and the Hornet pitching staff lost the strike zone with 4-straight walks to cut the margin to 9-6.
Boston Hageman connected on a 2-run single which cut the lead to one. Cooper Gastler hit a hard liner to first base which turned into a double play, but Drake was able to tie the game with a single to right field.
“They are gritty and hard-nosed, and never give up,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said.
Loe got back on the mound and had a 1-2-3 seventh inning. The Spoofhounds got Patton to second with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t get him to the plate.
Loe took the mound again in the eighth and got a ground out and strikeout to begin the inning. The game was then delayed with Chillicothe arguing that Loe had reached his 105-pitch limit, but the official book had him at 103, so Loe got one more batter and ended his second-straight 1-2-3 inning with a groundout to Gastler at third base.
“It was a long game — going into it I obviously didn’t know I’d be throwing 105, but I did know I was coming out of the ‘pen,” Loe said. “First half of the game, we weren’t playing very well, I wasn’t filling it up as much as I needed to be and I wasn’t as sharp as I was at the end of the game.”
The Spoofhounds looked like they might win the game in the bottom of the eighth, but with one out, Hageman attempted to score on a single to right field from Canon Creason, but was thrown out at the plate.
Katen came in to pitch the ninth inning and the new pitcher didn’t help Chillicothe as much as their coaches had hoped. The lefty struck out two and got a pop out as he and Loe sat down 10-straight batters to end the game.
“I was just trying to throw strikes, fill it up,” Katen said. “I knew the guys behind me could make plays.”
It ended the game because the Spoofhounds were able to capitalize in the bottom of the ninth. Patton worked a walk then stole second before a balk advanced him to third with no outs.
Katen hit what looked to be a base hit to right field, but a diving play led to the ball being caught.
“Guy on third, I just needed to do a job and get it in the air,” Katen said.
That meant Patton had to tag up and score, but he did so in plenty of time and the celebration began at 11:15 p.m., as the Spoofhounds capped a baseball marathon with a win.
“I thought it was down,” Patton said. “I don’t know what I was thinking, but I didn’t get tagged (up) and was probably 10 feet off the bag, got back and luckily he was on the ground when he threw it and didn’t get it in quick enough.”
Patton finished the game 3-for-4 with two walks while Drake was 2-for-4 with two walks and four RBI.
“I was really focusing on my hands and hitting the ball hard,” Patton said.
Maryville will play in the third-place game of the Pony Express Tournament on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Phil Welch Stadium against either Benton or Lafayette.
“Now we know that we can come back from being down nine and we know how extra innings feels,” Loe said.
Savannah 8, Maryville 6
In the opener to the doubleheader, Maryville demonstrated growth against Savannah after losing 15-2 and 13-3 earlier this year, but fell 8-6.
“We are getting closer and closer every time,” Cooper Loe said. “I think if we can just clean the little things up a little bit more then it is a very winnable ballgame.”
Adam Patton pitched the first three innings and allowed just two runs. Blake Katen got four outs in relief without allowing a base runner.
Spencer Scott led the team at the plate with a 1-for-2 day with two walks and a double. Peyton McCollum was 1-for-1 in his only plate appearance.